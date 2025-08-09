Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NFL Preseason, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can make picks with a bonus after signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Click here to activate a welcome offer for the NFL preseason.









Register with the Underdog promo code to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in SC, WI and ND. Those in MN and AL can claim a $50 bonus after simply making a $5 entry. And sports fans in GA and UT have the chance to unlock both offers. If you’re in any other eligible state, you’ll randomly receive one of these bonuses.

There are eight NFL preseason games set for Saturday. Browse through markets for the Giants vs. Bills, Texans vs. Vikings, Cowboys vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Jaguars, Titans vs. Buccaneers, Jets vs. Packers, Chiefs vs. Cardinals and Broncos vs. 49ers.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim one of the welcome bonuses to make picks on the NFL and draft teams for the season.

NFL Picks, Tournaments for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above (All Other Eligible States) In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make 2+ picks to create a standard entry. These have the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks instead, which will still result in a smaller payout if only one leg is incorrect. These are just some of the Higher/Lower markets for NFL preseason matchups on Saturday:

Mitchell Trubisky: 52.5 passing yards

JJ McCarthy: 48.5 passing yards

Travis Hunter: 20.5 receiving yards

Ty Chandler: 23.5 rushing yards

Jordan Love: 0.5 passing TDs

Travis Kelce: 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs

James Conner: 16.5 rushing yards

Cameron Ward: 0.5 passing TDs

Patrick Mahomes: 38.5 passing yards

Trevor Lawrence: 54.5 passing yards

Underdog Promo Code: Guide to Sign Up

New customers can take these easy steps to get a bonus for daily picks and drafts. Complete these steps to activate the best welcome offer in your state.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email and other relevant info. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

If you’re using the 50% deposit match, the amount of your first deposit will determine your bonus. And the outcome of your opening $5 entry doesn’t matter when securing the $50 bonus.

Make Picks on MLB Games, the UFC, More

Try using some of your bonus for MLB games over the weekend, such as the Phillies vs. Rangers and Blue Jays vs. Dodgers. You can make picks on Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani and other sluggers to go long.

It also has markets for UFC events. On Saturday, there are totals for Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez, Steve Erceg vs. Ode’ Osbourne, Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill and other bouts on the main card.

Follow the links on this page to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Lock-in a 50% deposit match, $50 instant bonus or both offers for picks this weekend.