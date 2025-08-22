MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -174 Boston +146 Houston -110 at BALTIMORE -106 at…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-174
|Boston
|+146
|Houston
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
|at DETROIT
|-158
|Kansas City
|+134
|Minnesota
|-142
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+120
|at TEXAS
|-166
|Cleveland
|+140
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Athletics
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-190
|Colorado
|+160
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-166
|Washington
|+140
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at ATLANTA
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-174
|San Francisco
|+146
|LA Dodgers
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|St. Louis
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
