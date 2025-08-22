Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 22, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -174 Boston +146
Houston -110 at BALTIMORE -106
at DETROIT -158 Kansas City +134
Minnesota -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120
at TEXAS -166 Cleveland +140
at SEATTLE OFF Athletics OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -190 Colorado +160
at PHILADELPHIA -166 Washington +140
N.Y Mets -112 at ATLANTA -104
at MILWAUKEE -174 San Francisco +146
LA Dodgers -120 at SAN DIEGO +102
at ARIZONA -134 Cincinnati +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY -134 St. Louis +114
at LA ANGELS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

