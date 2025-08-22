MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -174 Boston +146 Houston -110 at BALTIMORE -106 at…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -174 Boston +146 Houston -110 at BALTIMORE -106 at DETROIT -158 Kansas City +134 Minnesota -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120 at TEXAS -166 Cleveland +140 at SEATTLE OFF Athletics OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -190 Colorado +160 at PHILADELPHIA -166 Washington +140 N.Y Mets -112 at ATLANTA -104 at MILWAUKEE -174 San Francisco +146 LA Dodgers -120 at SAN DIEGO +102 at ARIZONA -134 Cincinnati +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF Toronto OFF at TAMPA BAY -134 St. Louis +114 at LA ANGELS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

