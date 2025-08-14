MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -132 at BALTIMORE +112 Detroit -210 at MINNESOTA +176 National League…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -132 at BALTIMORE +112 Detroit -210 at MINNESOTA +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -215 at WASHINGTON +180 at N.Y METS -198 Atlanta +166 Arizona -168 at COLORADO +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -110 at TORONTO -106 at CLEVELAND -130 Miami +110

