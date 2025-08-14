MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -132 at BALTIMORE +112 Detroit -210 at MINNESOTA +176 National League…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-132
|at BALTIMORE
|+112
|Detroit
|-210
|at MINNESOTA
|+176
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-215
|at WASHINGTON
|+180
|at N.Y METS
|-198
|Atlanta
|+166
|Arizona
|-168
|at COLORADO
|+142
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Miami
|+110
