Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 14, 2025, 12:12 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -132 at BALTIMORE +112
Detroit -210 at MINNESOTA +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -215 at WASHINGTON +180
at N.Y METS -198 Atlanta +166
Arizona -168 at COLORADO +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -110 at TORONTO -106
at CLEVELAND -130 Miami +110

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up