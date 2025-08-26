NFL Sunday Ticket Promo: DraftKings, YouTube Team Up for $500 in Bonus Value

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

The NFL Sunday Ticket promo continues this week as the countdown to a brand new football season draws closer. Earlier this month, DraftKings Sportsbook and YouTube partnered together to provide a two-part incentive to new sportsbook players, one that generated $200 in sportsbook bonus bets and a separate $200 discount for the package.







This week, however, DraftKings upped the ante to a $300 bonus, all while keeping the $200 discount in play, meaning there’s now $500 in total bonus value to be had ahead of kickoff this year.

NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Details

This is a fairly direct and multi-faceted promotion for football fans from DraftKings and YouTube. There are two key parts to highlight.

The first is the sportsbook component. By signing up with DraftKings, users will be able to make a $5 first wager on any game this week, including MLB and college football contests. At that point, the sportsbook instantly releases $300 in bonus bets that can be used on straight wagers, parlays and SGPs. This allotment is divided into 12 separate $25 wagers.

The other part of the equation is the Sunday Ticket discount via disclosed promo code. When you register for Sunday Ticket via YouTube, you’ll have an opportunity to provide that code and get $200 off the total package price.

How to Get the NFL Sunday Ticket Promo

Getting started with this offer is easy, and there’s no need to wait for the start of the NFL regular season to get involved. In fact, ahead of a stacked Week 1 of college football featuring games like Ohio State vs. Texas and Clemson vs. LSU, this week is the opportune time to secure it.

Travel to the NFL Sunday Ticket promo page by clicking the link above. You’ll be prompted to register for DraftKings and make a $5+ first deposit.

Qualifying wagers require a minimum $5 bet and can be used on MLB, WNBA, U.S. Open, college football and even early NFL Week 1 picks.

Now, you’ll have the 12 separate $25 bonus bets immediately available.

DraftKings Provides Several Ways to Gear Up for Football’s Return

While the return of football is technically well underway given we’re through the NFL preseason and college football Week 0 has come and gone. Those games, however, pale in comparison to what awaits in the coming days.

Week 1 kicks off Thursday night with a number of matchups and continues into Friday with a handful of games.

On Saturday, things ramp up in a hurry. Like, as in immediately. It’s Texas and Arch Manning heading to Columbus for No. 1 vs. No. 3 battle with Ohio State. Games such as LSU-Clemson and Miami-Notre Dame also headline the weekend.

Bill Belichick makes his college coaching debut with UNC against TCU on Labor Day Weekend.

And on Sept. 4, it’s the return of the NFL regular season in Philly where the Super Bowl champion Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

Along the way, DraftKings will offer a number of boosts on both college football and NFL games.