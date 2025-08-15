FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for MLB, UFC 319, NFL Preseason Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Kick off your NFL weekend with a $300 bonus thanks to FanDuel and the FanDuel promo code. Register by using the code during your application and place a cash bet of at least $5 and, with a winning bet, you will also earn $300 in bonus bets from the sportsbook.







You can qualify your first wager by placing it on any NFL preseason or MLB market Friday. This includes games like Seahawks-Chiefs, Titans-Falcons, Tigers-Twins and Padres-Dodgers. Use any market of those matchups to place your first wager and, if that bet ends up winning, you take home an extra $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code for Friday MLB, NFL Preseason Games

You can win one of the largest welcome bonuses on the market by signing up with the FanDuel promo code and making your first bet Friday. This initial bet, of at least $5 cash, will lock you into the offer where, if this bet happens to win, you get to take home an additional $300 in bonus bets.

Your wager will be eligible as long as it is a cash bet of $5 or more and the very first wager you are placing on FanDuel. Then, once that bet settles as a win, you automatically will take home both the cash earnings and the $300 bonus. Eligible markets include any MLB or NFL preseason game Friday, plus any other major sporting event you wish to bet on.

You can access this deal by placing wagers that look similar to bets like $10 on the Seahawks to win the first quarter, $5 on the Titans moneyline, $20 on the Titans to score the first touchdown of the game, $30 on the Mets to cover the spread or $50 on the Dodgers to beat the Padres outright. Then, regardless of what market you wagered on, if that bet ends up successful, you win both the cash and the $300 bonus.

All Parlay Profit Boost, Tail or Fade UFC 319 with Bussin’ With The Boys

The sportsbook has so much more to offer once you secure an account and log into the FanDuel app. Here you can find a bunch of great odds for any MLB or NFL preseason game tonight and deals for UFC 319.

Claim an odds enhancement for any parlay you place Friday. Build your own NFL preseason SGP, an MLB matchup you like or use markets from both sports and increase the odds of this bet today.

There is also a massive profit boost for Du Plessis-Chimaev from Bussin’ With The Boys. As the boys back Chimaev, you can either “tail” this bet and back him as well to win or “fade” that bet and choose to back Du Plessis to win, all while earning increased odds.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Creating Account

Have ready all of your personal and banking information, which FanDuel will require once you start the application process.

Note, you will not need a bonus code to score the offer. Just use the links above.

If you do happen to win the bonus bets, they will arrive in your account and be eligible to use for a total of seven (7) days. You can select the amount of bonuses you wish to spend on any given wager in your betslip, as the bonus bets do not have to be used as a lump sum. After seven (7) days, unused bets will expire.