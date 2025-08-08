Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Take a look at all of the options with this promo:

MI, NJ, PA: Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY: 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash

10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash NY: 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL preseason games this weekend, but don’t forget about the MLB postseason race. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of options for players.

New players can click here and automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Claim This Sign-Up Bonus

Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Players can grab bonus bets, no sweat bets or profit boosts.

The NFL preseason is underway. There are three games on Friday night and more coming up this weekend. We also recommend checking out the different MLB options.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

At this point, players are ready to start betting. Grab the $300 bonus or start betting with the no sweat bets and profit boosts.

NFL Preseason Betting Preview, Odds

The NFL preseason isn’t the same as the real thing, but it’s a sure sign that the regular season is coming up. Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans all season long, but it starts this weekend with these preseason matchups. Take a quick look at the current spreads for Friday night’s games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers (-6) vs. Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots (-6.5) vs. Washington Commanders

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.