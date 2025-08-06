DraftKings Promo Code: Use $5 Bet to Win $200 Bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on any game to secure a $200 instant bonus. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets. Additionally, players will receive $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Sportsbook is unlocking an opportunity for football fans. Take advantage of this NFL Sunday Ticket discount ahead of the season. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket In-App Promos Early Exit, 33% MLB Parlay Boost, WNBA Parlay Boost, Soccer SGP Boost, NFL Futures 25% Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options available for players this week and ahead of the upcoming football season. Remember, all it takes is a $5 bet on any game to secure this offer.

Players will have access to these eight $25 bonus bets for seven days. This promo is a great way for players to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

With options in MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf and more, there should be something for everyone. We expect to see a lot of interest in MLB games during August. The postseason race is starting to heat up as we get deeper into the summer.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Create a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration process.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration process. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game to win the $200 bonus and $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Players can use the eight $25 bonus bets on any of the games this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

Players will receive $200 in bonuses along with the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. This will provide football fans with a chance to secure NFL Sunday Ticket. This comes with access to every out-of-market game during the NFL season.

The first Sunday of the NFL season is on September 7. Anyone who grabs this NFL Sunday Ticket discount will have the chance to watch any game on that Sunday and throughout the regular season. This is a great way for football fans to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook.

