DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NFL Preseason, MLB Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer is perfect for fans to gear up for the 2025 NFL season. Create a new account and get an instant $200 bonus offer along with over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Capitalize on tonight’s NFL Preseason and MLB games with this offer. Click here to start the sign-up process.





The first full slate of NFL Preseason games starts tonight with Colts-Ravens, Bengals-Eagles and Raiders-Seahawks. Although it is the preseason, this will be the first time we see these teams take the field in 2025. A $5 bet on any market for these games will activate your $200 in bonus bets.

One of the MLB or WNBA games can also be used to activate your bonus bets. Only four MLB games will be played today with Athletics-Nationals, Reds-Pirates, White Sox-Mariners and Marlins-Braves. The WNBA delivers three games to bet on with Dream-Sky, Sun-Sparks and Fever-Mercury.

When you sign up in time for today’s action, you will be able to immediately unlock your bonus bets to gear up for the rest of the games this weekend.

How To Activate DraftKings Promo Code New User Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket In-App Promos Early Exit, MLB Parlay Boost, PGA Mystery Boost, PGA Top Finish Boost, Soccer SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Perhaps the best part of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that you do not have to worry about winning your initial $5 bet. You will receive your $200 in bonus bets before your wager even settles.

Any market will activate this offer. Maybe you would like to bet on the Eagles to beat the Bengals tonight. Once you place that bet, you will receive your $200 in bonuses.

Although it is an abbreviated MLB slate, it is always an exciting day when Paul Skenes takes the mound. You could bet $5 on him to strike out a certain number of batters in the game or even combine that market with others to make a parlay.

Just make sure that your initial bet is $5 or more to receive the $150 in bonus bets.

Popular NFL Preseason Bet Specials

When you are up and running with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of popular betting markets within the app. Just scroll to a specific sport or click on a game to view the popular options. DraftKings already has several options listed for NFL Preseason games this weekend. A few examples are listed below:

Shedeur Sanders 2+ passing touchdowns vs. Panthers (+550)

Travis Hunter to record 1+ interception and 1+ touchdown in the preseason (+340)

Ravens +6.5, Eagles +6.5, Seahawks +4.5 (+602)

Over 36.5 points for Colts-Ravens, Bengals-Eagles, Raiders-Seahawks (+552)

Set Up Account With DraftKings Sportsbook

Start the easy sign-up process by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page. You will be asked to provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.) to verify your identity and secure your account.

Next, use a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.) to make an initial deposit. This will cover your $5 bet to activate the $200 in bonus bets. You will also be able to immediately use your NFL Sunday Ticket discount when you are up and running.

You will receive eight (8) $25 bonus bets after you place your initial bet. They will be valid for seven days before expiring.