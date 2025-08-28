Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Score $10 Bonus for College Football Fantasy Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register using the Dabble promo code and make a deposit. New customers will receive a $10 bonus for daily fantasy.

Dabble provides college football fans with special social features, which will make it a popular choice for picks this season. Try following other users to track entries, copy picks that you like, create descriptions for your contests and chat on the mobile app.

Make your first Week 1 picks on Thursday. Games include No. 25 Boise State vs. South Florida, Jacksonville State vs. UFC, Nebraska vs. Cincinnati and Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for College Football Week 1

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 On Sign Up Social Features Follow Users, Copy Picks, Entry Descriptions, Chats States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of picks in your contest will determine the payout. For example, four picks will result in a 10X multiplier. A winning $10 entry will trigger a $100 payout.

Select the college football tab on the top of the app to view a list of games. These are just some of the popular markets you can find for the Nebraska-Cincinnati matchup on Thursday:

Dylan Raiola: 244.5 passing yards

Brendan Sorsby: 29 passing attempts

Jacory Barney: 51.5 receiving yards

Emmett Johnson: 70 rushing yards

Dane Key: 50 receiving yards

Joe Royer: 4 receptions

Tawee Walker: 13.5 rushing attempts

Win up to 1,000X your entry on this highly rated daily fantasy app after securing the welcome offer. New customers in eligible states can take these steps to snag a bonus.

Use Bonus for Picks on a Busy Saturday

Apply some of your bonus to college football picks over the weekend. These are just some of the key matchups:

1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee

8 Alabama vs. Florida State

9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson

New Mexico vs. No. 14 Michigan

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado

All eyes will be on Arch Manning at noon ET. The top ranked team in the country will be tested against the reigning champs.

Remember, you’ll also be able to use Dabble to make picks on the NFL. Check out some of the future markets to predict how Joe Burrow and other quarterbacks will perform this season.

