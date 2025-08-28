College Football Betting Promos: Kick Off Week 1 with Top Sportsbook Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sportsbooks have released college football betting promos for the first full week of action. It can seem cluttered, which is why we created this simple guide for bettors. We explain the different profit boosts, no sweat bets and other offers on the table.

Each of the sportsbook apps below have welcome offers for new customers. We recommend having an account on every app so you can search for college football betting promos throughout the season.

College Football Betting Promos for Thursday Games

Sportsbook College Football Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus FanDuel Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Bet365 Claim $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net Caesars Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) Fanatics 20X$100 in No Sweat Bets FanCash After Losing Football Bets (20X$25 in NY)

There are over a dozen matchups on Thursday, including No. 25 Boise State vs. South Florida, East Carolina vs. NC State, Central Arkansas vs. Missouri, Nebraska vs. Cincinnati and Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin.

Use the following betting promos to release over $4,000 in bonuses for college football.

DraftKings Promo Unlocks $300 Instant College Football Bonus







A $5 bet with this DraftKings promo will automatically release a $300 bonus. You can use (12) $25 bonus bets for college football games throughout the weekend. This offer comes along with a $200+ discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

It has already added a no-sweat bet for Week 1. And you should expect to find profit boosts for key matchups, such as No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

Win Another $300 Bonus with the FanDuel Promo







Win your initial $5 bet with this FanDuel promo to score a $300 bonus. Since there aren’t odds limits, you can choose a likely result with short odds. For example, check out moneylines for heavy favorites.

There is a no-sweat bet token, as well as a Bussin’ With The Boys Tail or Fade Profit Boost. Use a 50% boost to take Nebraska or Cincinnati on Thursday night.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus, Use Parlay Boosts







Grab a $200 bonus by placing a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code, one of our favorite college football betting promos available for Week 1. It is the most popular choice, but you can select a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Then, check out SGP boosts for popular games.

NC State to win every quarter (+800)

East Carolina wins the game the first half and over 26.5 points in the first half of ECU-NC State (+1400)

Cincinnati wins the game, first quarter and over 10.5 points scored in Cincy-Nebraska (+1400)

Grab 20 Profit Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Double your winnings throughout the weekend with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Place a $1 bet to score (20) 100% profit boosts for parlays up to $25. Plus, you’ll find new odds boosts every day for select markets. The odds for Boise State, Akron, UFC and NC State to all win on Thursday have been increased to +525.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Score $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet







Place a $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus, making it a worthy sportsbook promo for college football Week 1. New users in remaining states can wager up to $1,500 on any game and get a bonus refund after a loss. And BetMGM Rewards will be a great way to earn perks for college football games this year.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get 20 No-Sweat Bets, $100 in FanCash Back







Our final college football betting promo, a no sweat bet will be available every football game day after signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. A loss will trigger up to $100 in FanCash back. FanCash can be used toward bonus bets, jerseys, hats and more. Those in New York will receive the same 20 no sweat bets, but the value of each is up to $25 in FanCash back.