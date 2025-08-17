Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Secure Double Winnings for EPL, MLB, NFL Today

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Roll into the Sunday betting slate using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. All new users can sign up and take advantage of this opportunity for the EPL, MLB and NFL preseason today.

Set up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook, and place a $1 wager on the EPL, MLB, NFL or any other game. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the selected game.

This promo is the perfect head start for players, as all new users are able to receive these profit boost tokens regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. After signing up, take advantage of the daily bet boosts and offers on Caesars Sportsbook across all sports, depending what is going on that day.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Bet $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for EPL, MLB, NFL, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is the perfect opportunity for players when it comes to locking in bonuses. Players can grab 10 100% profit boosts by placing a $1 wager. From there, new users will be able to double their winnings on $25 wagers.

These profit boosts can be used on any sport, which today features a ton of options. The EPL recently started, and there is a huge match today between Manchester United and Arsenal. There are also 15 MLB games and two NFL preseason games, with the NFL regular season only a couple weeks away.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the full breakdown below to get in on the action:

Click here to redeem this offer. New users will need to input promo code WTOPDYW and choose the correct state.

to redeem this offer. New users will need to input promo code WTOPDYW and choose the correct state. Fill out the required information sections and start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $1 on any game to secure 10 100% profit boosts. Players can start doubling their winnings with a $25 wager on each boost.

Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook Today

All users of Caesars Sportsbook are able to receive daily odds boosts. These are pre-selected parlays intended to give users parlays to lock in without having to put any thought into the bet itself, and receive odds boosts while doing so.

As for today, there are a bunch of options, with some of the most popular ones listed below:

Jaguars and Bears Each Cover -6.5 Spread (+550)

Ronald Acuna Jr & Jose Ramirez Each Hit HR (+2000)

Pete Alonso & Cal Raleigh Each Record a Hit (+150)

Man United Wins 2-1 vs. Arsenal (+1300)

Along with these odds boosts, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering a parlay profit boost on a parlay that is +1000 odds or longer, and a 30% NFL parlay profit boost.