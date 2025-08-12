Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Score Profit Boosts for MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW for Tuesday’s MLB games. This promo will help players double their winnings on the games this week. Click here to sign up.







Create a new account and place a $1 bet on MLB or any other matchup this week. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts no matter what. From there, double your winnings on $25 wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook will have plenty of different ways to get in on the action this week. Grab odds boosts and other unique offers on the games. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. From there, bet $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Delivers 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Sweepstakes, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a unique offer for players with this promo. Players can start with a $1 wager on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

At this point, double your winnings on MLB, NFL preseason, tennis, golf, soccer and more. We expect to see a lot of interest in Tuesday’s MLB games. This is a great chance for players to sign up and start testing out the Caesars Sportsbook app.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Creating an account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these profit boosts. Get started in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required information sections to set up a secure profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Place a $1 wager on any game in any sport to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Tuesday Night MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has tons of daily odds boosts on MLB and other sports this week. This is an opportunity for players to score boosts on superstars like Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani and more.

Euguenio Suarez and Julio Rodriguez each to hit a home run (+1500)

Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers all to win (+875)

Cal Raleigh and Bryce Harper each to hit a home run (+700)

Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony each to record over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (+225)

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each to hit a home run (+900)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.