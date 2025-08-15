Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Score 10 Profit Boosts for MLB, NFL Preseason

Roll into the NFL preseason betting slate Friday night with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can start betting on the Titans/Falcons, Chiefs/Seahawks Friday night, or any other sport and market.







Set up a new account and place a $1 wager on the NFL, MLB or any other game. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the selected game.

This promo is the perfect head start for players. Grab profit boosts for the NFL, MLB and any other sport. Caesars Sportsbook has tons of ways to get in on the action this week.

Use the links above to secure Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Bet $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for NFL, Profit Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is the perfect opportunity for players when it comes to locking in bonuses. Players can grab 10 100% profit boosts by placing a $1 wager. From there, new users will be able to double their winnings on $25 wagers, and these wagers can be on all sports, including the NFL preseason action tonight.

The second week of the NFL preseason starts tonight with two games on the schedule. At 7 p.m. ET we have the Tennessee Titans taking on the Atlanta Falcons. This is a fun opportunity to see Cam Ward and Michael Penix in the action, even if only for a few series.

Then, at 10 p.m. ET we have the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Seattle Seahawks. No Chiefs starters, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, are expected to play at all in this game, but it is still a fun opportunity to watch some football.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the full breakdown below to get in on the action:

Click the links above to redeem this offer. New users will need to input promo code WTOPDYW and choose the correct state.

Fill out the required information sections and start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $1 on the NFL, or any other sport and market to secure 10 100% profit boosts. Players can start doubling their winnings with a $25 wager on each boost.

Those looking to start their journey should look no further than this opportunity on Caesars to receive 10 100% profit boosts on only a $1 wager.

As mentioned earlier, there are two NFL preseason games to check out tonight. On top of that, there is also a full MLB betting slate of 15 games and all 30 teams in on the action this Friday night.

Get in on the action on Caesars Sportsbook.