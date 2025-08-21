Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get New 20 Double Wins Offer For NFL, CFB, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Score the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW offer to get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens with a new account. Bet just $1 on one of tonight's NFL Preseason games or an MLB game to unlock your tokens.







Your profit boost tokens will work for bets up to $25 on any game. They will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire. You can unleash these tokens with a $1 bet on any game.

New users have two NFL Preseason games to choose from tonight with Steelers-Panthers and Patriots-Giants. Most of these teams are likely to rest starters in preparation for Week 1 of the regular season. However, we might see the Giants’ starters for a few drives.

You can also bet on one of the nine MLB matchups taking place tonight. The Red Sox-Yankees game headlines the slate. It is the first of a four-game series that will have huge ramifications for the American League East and wild card races. The Brewers-Cubs series also comes to an end with Chicago trying to keep faint hopes of a division title alive.

Sign up in time for today’s games to lock in your 20 profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Unlock New 20 Profit Boost Offer

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets)

As noted above, you just need to bet $1 on any game to unlock your profit boost tokens. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive your tokens before that wager even settles.

For example, maybe you would like to bet on the Giants to beat the Patriots tonight. You will then receive your 20 profit boost tokens to use on any market within the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Just make sure you use your profit boost tokens within 14 days before they expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Boosts For NFL Preseason, Red Sox-Yankees

One of the best parts of the Caesars Sportsbook app is the “boosts” tab. Click the icon at the top of the home page to view the betting markets with boosted odds for each sport. Let’s take a look at some examples for tonight’s Red Sox-Yankees game and NFL Preseason games this weekend:

Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida each over 1.5 total hits + runs + RBI (+260)

Cody Bellinger and Alex Bregman each over 1.5 total bases (+475)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice each hit a home run (+1800)

Jets, Cowboys, Titans, Chiefs all win (+775)

Commanders, Bengals, Lions, Broncos all win (+900)

Dolphins, Bills, 49ers, Raiders all win (+900)

