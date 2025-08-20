Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get New 20 Double Winnings Boosts Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and double your winnings on any game this week. Start betting on MLB, college football, NFL preseason or any other available market. Click here to redeem this promo.







Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on any game. This will unlock a brand new 20 100% profit boosts offer for players to use on any game. This is an opportunity to double your winnings on $25 wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook will roll out the red carpet for players this week. In addition to this welcome bonus, check out the other odds boosts available on the games.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 on any game to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fastball Fortune, NFL Parlay Ticket Sweepstakes, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer that players can use on a wide range of markets. Double your winnings on any $25 wager this week with Caesars Sportsbook.

The MLB season is in full swing as we get deeper into August. The postseason race is heating up in the American and National Leagues. And don’t forget that the college football season starts with Kansas State and Iowa State.

How to Unlock Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these 10 100% profit boosts. This offer is only available for first-time depositors. For a complete breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Bet $1 on any game to win 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on $25 wagers.

Wednesday Night MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. With a full slate of MLB games coming up on Wednesday, there is no shortage of options. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer:

Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan each to record over 1.5 total bases (+280)

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto each to hit a home run (+1800)

New York Mets, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers all to win (+725)

Ronald Acuna Jr., Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each to record a hit (+125)

Giancarlo Stanton and Junior Caminero each to hit a home run (+1600)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.