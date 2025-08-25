Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 20 Profit Boosts for MLB Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to instantly receive (20) 100% profit boosts. The boosts can be used toward $25 parlays, increasing potential winnings by up to $2,500 for each bet.

There are several in-app promotions to consider, starting with the NFL Parlay Ticket Sweepstakes. Make a $10+ MLB parlay for a chance to win ticket to any Week 1 matchup. And the Fastball Fortune is now up to $325,000. It will be paid out to customers if any MLB pitcher throws a no-hitter. There are several possibilities on Monday with Tarik Skubal and Cristopher Sanchez on the mound.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB Monday

The boosts from this offer can be used toward your own parlays. Plus, Caesars has new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are a few of the options you’ll find on Monday:

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Trea Turner each over 1.5 total bases (+380)

Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan each over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (+175)

Yankees, Blue Jays, Phillies and Brewers all win (+575)

Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso each hit a home run (+1300)

Cal Raleigh and Shohei Ohtani each hit a home run (+700)

Spencer Torkelson, Nick Kurtz and Riley Greene each record a hit (+250)

Apply Boosts to College Football, NFL Games

Try using some of your boosts for college football action. We have games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for Week 1. No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State is the highlight. Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite at home. There’s also a great SEC-ACC showdown between No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson.

Since the boosts last for 14 days, you can even use one for the first NFL game of the season. The Cowboys vs. 6.5-point underdogs against the Eagles on Thursday, September 4th.

