Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles MLB Monday Wins

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Double your winnings for tonight’s MLB games by signing up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Click here or on any of our links on this page to sign up and instantly unlock this welcome offer with a $1 bet on any game.



This promo provides you with 10 100 percent profit boost tokens. They are eligible to use for wagers up to $25 and will stay in your account for two weeks.

You can choose between 13 MLB games for Monday, with games like Yankees-Rangers and Cubs-Reds headlining the slate. A bet of at least $1 on any of these games will unlock your tokens.

All of the attention is on MLB for Monday, but using this promo will allow you to capitalize on more games happening later on this week. Everyone in the WNBA is off on Monday, but there will be games every day for the rest of the week. The NFL Preseason started with the Chargers-Lions Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, but the first full week starts on Thursday.

Bet on one of Monday’s MLB games to lock in your 10 100 percent profit boost tokens to use on any game later this week.

How To Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Fastball Fortune, NFL Sweepstakes, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned above, you just have to bet $1 on any market to unleash your 10 100 percent profit boost tokens.

For example, maybe you are a big Cubs fan. You could bet $1 on the Cubs to defeat the Reds tonight and instantly get your profit boost tokens credited to your account.

Any market can activate this offer. So, you could bet $1 on someone like Kyle Tucker or Elly De La Cruz to record a hit and unlock your profit boost tokens that way.

Regardless of how you redeem your tokens, make sure that you use them within 14 days. Any tokens that are not used within that period of time will expire from your account.

Caesars Sportsbook MLB Boost Specials

When you are set up with your new Caesars Sportsbook account, you will be able to take advantage of several markets that have boosted odds. These are easy to find within the app, just click on the “Boosts” icon at the top of the home page, then see the options available for each sport. A few examples for Monday’s MLB games are below:

Jose Ramirez and Joze Altuve EACH over 1.5 total bases (+380)

Christian Walker and Carlos Correa EACH over 1.5 total bases (+425)

Kyle Schwarber and Tyler O’Neill EACH hit a home run (+950)

Bobby Witt Jr. and Alex Bregman each over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (+375)

Secure Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Click here or on any of our other links and then follow the steps below to register and redeem this offer:

Enter promo code WTOPDYW

Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email, etc.)

Make deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place initial bet of $1 to unlock 10 100 percent profit boost tokens

Your tokens can be used for bets up to $25 on any market, and they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire.