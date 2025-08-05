Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double MLB Winnings Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

These tokens will double your winnings for any bet up to $25. They will be valid in your account for 14 days before they expire.

Now is a good time to get up and running with Caesars Sportsbook. Tuesday night brings plenty of opportunities with 15 MLB games and five WNBA games. Later this week, the first full slate of NFL Preseason games will be played, too. There are plenty of options to make use of your profit boost tokens.

To unlock your tokens, place a bet on any game taking place tonight. The Yankees-Rangers series continues after a thrilling first game on Monday, which Texas won in extra innings. The Reds came away with a big win in the first game of their series against the Cubs, too.

Get up and running with this offer now to make the most of your profit boost tokens this week.

How To Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Arguably the best part of this welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook is that the outcome of your $1 bet does not matter. Once you place your wager, your 10 100 percent profit boost tokens will be credited to your account.

As an example, maybe you would like to bet on the Rangers to beat the Yankees again on Tuesday. Once you place that $1 bet, you will be able to use your tokens.

Any market will work to activate these tokens, too. With Aaron Judge returning to the lineup tonight, you could bet $1 on him to hit a home run and unlock your profit boost tokens to use across Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars MLB Tuesday Night Boosts

One of the best ways to use the Caesars Sportsbook is to take advantage of the bet specials with boosted odds. Click on the “boosts” icon at the top of the home page and view the popular markets available for each sport. A few examples for tonight’s games are listed below:

Astros, Tigers, Giants and Orioles all win (+1150)

Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena each over 1.5 total bases (+350)

Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger each over 1.5 total bases (+325)

Paige Bueckers and Sabrina Ionescu each over 19.5 points (+225)

Fever, Mercury and Lynx all win (+320)

Create New Account With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It is easy to get up and running with this promo from Caesars Sportsbook. Just follow the steps listed below:

Click here or any other link on this page to go to registration page

or any other link on this page to go to registration page Enter bonus code WTOPDYW to claim welcome offer

Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)

Place $1 bet to unlock (10) 100 percent profit boost tokens

When you receive your (10) 100 percent profit boost tokens, you will be able to use them for bets up to $25 on any market. Use them within 14 days before they expire.

