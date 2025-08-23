Live Radio
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB, College Football

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X in time for a loaded weekend with a full MLB betting slate, NFL preseason and NCAAF Week 0 on Saturday. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can dive head first into the weekend betting slate, with the NFL regular season only a couple weeks away.



Set up a new account and place a $1 wager on the MLB, NFL preseason, NCAAF or any other sport. Players will receive 20 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the selected game.
Get started with Caesars Sportsbook for the new user welcome offer, and then check out the in-app promos available to all users in the form of odds boosts, profit boost tokens, no sweat bets and more.
Use the links above to secure Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Bet $1 on any game to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Risk $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP20X
New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets)
In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for MLB, NFL, NCAAF, Caesars Rewards, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On August 23, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is the perfect opportunity to get a head start and grab bonuses on Caesars Sportsbook. All new players can grab 20 100% profit boosts by placing a $1 wager. From there, new users will be able to double their winnings on $25 wagers.

This are a ton of options to use these profit boosts on, which include a full MLB betting slate and four NFL preseason games Friday, 10 more NFL preseason games Saturday, along with NCAAF Week 0.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the full breakdown below to get in on the action:

  • Use the links above to redeem this offer. New users will need to input promo code WTOP20X and choose the correct state.
  • Fill out the required information sections and start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.
  • Bet $1 on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts. Players can start doubling their winnings with a $25 wager on each boost.

Odds Boosts for NCAAF Week 0

Despite most teams not starting their season until next week, there are still some fun matchups to check out for the Week 0 college football betting slate.

Caesars Sportsbook makes it even more fun by providing pre selected odds boosts on straight plays, parlays or SGPs to up the offer. Here are some of the most popular options for Saturday:

  • Iowa State, Kansas, Western Kentucky & Hawaii All Win (+575)
  • Sam Houston State & Stanford Each Cover +7.5 Point Spread (+220)
  • Kansas State Wins By 7-12 Points vs. Iowa State (+475)

There are also odds boosts for the NFL preseason and the MLB betting slates to check out as well, along with additional promotions. Get in the action on Caesars Sportsbook.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

