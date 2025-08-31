Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB, College Football Sunday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: How to Sign Up
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP20X
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets)
|In-App Promos
|Daily Odds Boosts for MLB, NCAAF, NFL, Mystery Profit Boost, Parlay Profit Boost Pack, Caesars Rewards, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|August 31, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
First off, here is a full breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook:
- Head to Caesars Sportsbook using the links above, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.
- Answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.
- Bet $1 to win the 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.
Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X
This straightforward offer will provide players with 20 different chances to win straight cash. Any $1 bet will be enough to unlock the 20 100% profit boosts.
With so many profit boost tokens at your disposal, there are a number of different strategies you can employ with this welcome offer.
One strategy to use a profit boost is on a longshot betting opportunity. Betting on a longshot already means a higher payout, but with this welcome offer you can literally double that payout. The home run betting market is a good place to start here, with Kyle Schwarber a great option for Sunday. We also like Miami moneyline tonight, which is currently offered at +135 on Caesars Sportsbook, which can be doubled.
The other option is to find a safer play that is more likely to hit, and boost the odds on that. Another MLB market for this option could be a player to record a hit, such as Bo Bichette for the Blue Jays.
College Football Odds Boosts Sunday
One benefit of playing on Caesars Sportsbook is that you will receive these odds boosts on a daily basis, across all sports. Since college football is at the front of everybodys minds, here are some of the options for the games today:
- Notre Dame to Win by 7-12 Points (+450)
- South Carolina, Miami & North Carolina All to Win (+700)
That last odds boosts includes the North Carolina game on Monday, which could be fun and something to look forward to if the first two legs hit.
While these are the two college football boosts, keep in mind that there are also two odds boosts out for the NFL Week 1 betting slate, and there will be boosts for essentially every sport you are excited about.
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.