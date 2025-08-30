Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for CFB, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As Labor Day Weekend rolls on Saturday, a busy night of college football led by the Top 10 matchup between LSU and Clemson and a stacked MLB slate of games provides plenty of opportunities to use the welcome offer with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X here .







Deviating from the traditional first bet offers and bet-and-get structures, Caesars is giving users who place a $1 first wager this weekend a pack of 20 100% odds boosts that can effectively double payouts across, you guessed it, your first 20 bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Details

The best way to understand the dynamics of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X are to dive in how one would utilize the offer starting Saturday.

Let’s say you’re a first time player in one of the qualifying legal online sports betting states where Caesars operates. If so, place a $10+ first deposit and make a $1 first bet on any game. That could a baseball matchup like Braves vs. Phillies or a college football clash such as the nationally televised showdown between Clemson and LSU.

Once that wager has been placed, Caesars will issue 20 separate double-your-winnings boosts. Previously, Caesars was handing out 10 of these but has since doubled the offering as an upgraded bonus for the start of college football and NFL action.

Wagers for these boosts can’t exceed $25, but can cover the likes of straight wagers, parlays, SGPs and more. So, perhaps you get equipped with your bonuses and decide that you want to place a $25 parlay on one of the west coast games this evening and then attack the upcoming run of games like Miami-Notre Dame, UNC-TCU and Cowboys-Eagles this Thursday.

Odds Boosts for August 30 Games

The Caesars Sportsbook app is perhaps most notable for its plethora of odds boosts that are available across multiple leagues and sports. In-app options like $325,000 Fastball Fortune (which provides a share of bonus bets if a no-hitter is thrown in a game with qualifying wagers), NFL Parlay Sweepstakes (that offers up a chance to win NFL Week 1 tickets), and a trip to Caesars properties in Las Vegas are also appealing specials.

That said, here’s a look at some notable boosts for Saturday, August 30:

Ohio State, Alabama and LSU all to win (+525)

South Carolina, Miami and North Carolina all to win (+725)

Utah to win by 13-18 points vs UCLA

Michigan and Ole Miss each cover -29.5 spread and Clemson wins outright (+280)

Reds, Yankees, Astros and Mariners all win (+600)

How to Claim The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

There are a few key parameters of which to be aware.

This is an offer available to first-time users of the Caesars Sportsbook app. To qualify, a player must be of their market’s legal sports betting age (21 in most cases) and physically located in the state.

From there, you can use the banner up top to hit the official offer landing page. The code WTOP20X should automatically carry over, but there’s an additional option to manually enter. It’s recommended you do so to ensure the offer has been captured.

Also be sure to select the state in which you’re currently located.

Make a $10+ first deposit to qualify and then find an upcoming game and make a wager of at least $1.