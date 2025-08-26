Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: $1 MLB Bet Doubles Wins For CFB Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet on MLB games like Phillies-Mets to activate the latest welcome offer. Caesars is now giving 20 100 percent profit boost tokens to new users as opposed to the previous offer of 10. Click here to secure your profit boost tokens for Week 1 college football games.





Caesars Sportsbook is making it as easy as possible to activate this offer, as you just have to bet $1 on any market. The outcome of that bet doesn’t even matter. The Phillies-Mets, Padres-Mariners and Reds-Dodgers games headline today’s MLB slate, and you can instantly redeem your offer by betting $1 on any of those matchups.

You can even look ahead to some of the college football games taking place this weekend, like Texas-Ohio State, LSU-Clemson and Notre Dame-Miami.

When you sign up in time for tonight’s MLB games, you will be able to begin building your bankroll to take advantage of any college football betting markets that appeal to you this weekend with your profit boost tokens.

Your 100 percent profit boost tokens can be used for bets up to $25 on any market and will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire.

Bet Boosts To Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Parlay Ticket Sweepstakes, Fastball Fortune, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Caesars Sportsbook makes bet boosts easily available within the mobile app. Just click on the “boosts” icon at the top of the home page and sort by the sport you are interested in or the odds you are looking for. Bet at least $1 on any of these markets to unlock your 100 percent profit boost tokens:

Jarren Duran and Gunnar Henderson EACH over 1.5 total bases (+340)

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton EACH hit a home run (+680)

Yankees, Phillies, Diamondbacks and Royals all win (+1200)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer EACH over 1.5 total bases (+280)

Bryce Harper and Juan Soto EACH record a hit (+175)

Log into the Caesars Sportsbook app each day to see the popular bet boost options. More options will be loaded in for this weekend’s college football games in the coming days.

Popular Bets For Key CFB Week 1 Games

Another great feature within the Caesars Sportsbook app is the ability to view popular betting markets for any game that appeals to you. The most important games for Week 1 of the college football season are Texas-Ohio State, LSU-Clemson and Notre Dame-Miami. The popular betting markets available are listed below:

Ohio State wins, over 47.5 total points (+229)

Ohio State -2.5, over 47.5 total points (+265)

Clemson wins, over 57.5 total points (+204)

Notre Dame wins, over 49.5 total points (+229)

Steps To Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Offer

Follow the directions below to secure this offer from Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter the promo code WTOP20X

Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place initial $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens

Your profit boost tokens will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any game. Use them within two weeks before they expire from your account.