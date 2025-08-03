BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Learn How to Win $150 MLB Bonus Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create an account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to win bonus bets or make a large bet on the MLB game of your choice. New customers can sign up here on Sunday.









Start with a $10 bet if you are in NJ, PA, MI or WV. The BetMGM bonus code will trigger a $150 bonus if you win this opening bet. New users in all remaining states can wager up to $1,500 on any game and collect a bonus refund after a loss.

In both cases, browse through the different MLB games on Sunday to find your favorite matchup. Go through the run lines, hitting props, pitching props, totals and moneylines.

Sign up here to apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500.

MLB Games for the BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boost Tokens, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

We have a full day of action on Sunday, including the Royals vs. Blue Jays, Twins vs. Guardians, Yankees vs. Marlins, Giants vs. Mets, Orioles vs. Cubs, Diamondbacks vs. Athletics, Cardinals vs. Padres and Rangers vs. Mariners.

This will lead us into the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Tigers and Phillies. The Tigers have a comfortable lead in the AL Central, while the Phillies are battling the Mets for the top spot in the NL East. Christopher Sanchez will be on the hill for the Phillies. He holds a 9-3 record and 2.55 ERA.

BetMGM Bonus Code Guide for New Users

It doesn’t take long for new customers to get started with this welcome offer. Complete these easy steps on Sunday to win bonus bets or make your favorite bet of the week.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Enter your name, email address, date of birth and other relevant info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $10 wager in certain states or bet up to $1,500 on any game.

A winning $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV will cause a $150 bonus. And a losing wager in other states will release a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance.

Stream MLB Games, Earn Perks with BetMGM Rewards

There is an MLB.TV Game of the Day each day on BetMGM, allowing customers to stream action on the mobile app. And there is a daily free-to-play game, so you can score bonus bets, profit boosts and other bonuses.

All your wagers go toward earning perks through BetMGM Rewards. Raise your status to get betting bonuses and discounts for traveling.

Sign up through the links above to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV to claim a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,500.