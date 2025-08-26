BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim Enhanced $150 MLB, College Football Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up for a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150, you will be able to secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net. Both of these offers come at a perfect time with Week 1 of the college football season approaching in a few days.





The offer you get depends on your location when you sign up. Most new users in eligible states will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net. This allows you to bet up to that amount on any market knowing that you will get your stake refunded in the form of a bonus if your bet loses. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires that you place a winning $10 wager to start your account.

Activate your reward immediately by betting on MLB games like Phillies-Mets, Padres-Mariners or Reds-Dodgers. You could also look ahead and bet on one of the Week 1 college football games. You will then just have to wait until that bet settles.

BetMGM Bonus Code NW150 For MLB Games Tonight

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Parlay Boost Token, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Starting with the $150 bonus offer, it is important to remember that you must win your initial $10 bet to get the bonuses. Survey several betting options across the BetMGM Sportsbook app to find a bet that you think will settle as a win. Prioritize that over the odds and potential payout. Here are some examples of bets you might want to place if you receive this offer:

Over 3.5 total runs in Nationals-Yankees (-3000)

Over 3.5 total runs in Padres-Mariners (-1400)

With the $1,500 first bet safety net, you can place an aggressive first wager knowing you will get a refund in the form of a bonus of your bet loses. As an example, you might want to bet something like $900 on the Phillies to beat the Mets tonight. With that bet, you will either get a $1,682.61 payout or get a $900 bonus refund to use later.

MLB Parlay Boost Token For Phillies-Mets

One of the featured in-app offers with BetMGM Sportsbook on Tuesday is the MLB parlay boost token. You can easily use this by going to a specific game and betting on one of the pre-built same game parlays. Some examples for tonight’s Phillies-Mets game are listed below:

Phillies moneyline, Kyle Schwarber over 0.5 hits, Bryce Harper over 0.5 hits, Trea Turner over 1.5 hits (+700)

Mets moneyline, Mets over 4.5 runs, Francisco Lindor over 1.5 total bases, Pete Alonso over 0.5 runs scored (+575)

Steps To Claim BetMGM Bonus Code NW150

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to secure this offer from BetMGM Sportsbook. There, you will have to enter your basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.) along with the bonus code NW150.

Next, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook and activate your welcome offer.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.