BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 UFC, MLB, NFL Preseason Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Hit the ground running with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and lock in a welcome bonus. New players will be eligible for a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet this weekend. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and start with a $10 bet on any game to collect $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Players in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

There is no shortage of options to choose from on Saturday night. Go all in on Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 319. Don’t forget about the NFL preseason and MLB too. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to claim a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start signing up.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Win $150 Promo or $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, Baseball Bet Fest, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

This promo is an opportunity for players to score a welcome bonus on UFC 319, NFL preseason, MLB or any other sport. New users who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can get $150 in bonuses with a $10 winning wager.

Anyone who signs up in a different state can go all in with the flexible $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Again, there are plenty of different options on the table for players. We expect to see a lot of interest in UFC 319, but there are games in the NFL preseason and MLB as well.

Redeeming BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Setting up a new account is a breeze on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $10 on any game to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on that initial wager will result in a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

Start with a welcome bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. Baseball fans can grab an odds boost token on any MLB game this weekend. Secure an up two payout special on any English Premier League game on Saturday or Sunday. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win big with BetMGM Sportsbook.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.