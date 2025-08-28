BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, College Football Week 1 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the best welcome offer in your state with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Sign up here to make your first wagers on college football. We have over a dozen Week 1 matchups on Thursday night.









Win your opening $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV. This will result in a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can choose a game and wager up to $1,500. A bonus refund will be available after a loss, so you’ll get a second chance.

We had a small taste of college football last weekend, but it’s about to pick up. BetMGM will be a popular choice this season, providing customers with no sweat bets, profit boosts, free contests and a great rewards program.

Register here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for College Football Thursday

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Daily MLB Free-to-Play Game, Odds Boost Tokens, No Sweat Tokens, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make your initial wager on any of the games on Thursday. These are just some of the popular matchups and spreads for the favorites:

25 Boise State (-6.5) vs. South Florida | 5:30 pm ET

East Carolina vs. NC State (-14) | 7 pm ET

Jacksonville State vs. UCF (-18.5) | 7 pm ET

Nebraska (-6.5) vs. Cincinnati | 9 pm ET

Miami OH vs. Wisconsin (-17.5) | 9 pm ET

Boise State is the line ranked team in action. They’ll have to find a way to make up for Ashton Jeanty, who has high expectations in the NFL after his time at Boise State. Sire Gaines will be in the backfield on Thursday, with odds at +125 to score two touchdowns in their opener.

Guide to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

The BetMGM bonus code is a great way to start the college football season. New users can complete the following steps to claim a bonus or make a hefty wager.

Click here to use the code WTOP150. Enter your full legal name, date of birth and other relevant info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, debit cards and PayPal. Bet $10 bet on any game in NJ, PA, MI and WV or wager up to $1,500.

A winning bet in select states will cause a $150 bonus. And a loss up to $1,500 will release a bonus refund.

Live Bet During Texas-Ohio State, LSU-Clemson

Follow along during other Week 1 matchups on BetMGM to place live bets. On Saturday, all eyes will turn to No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite, but Texas is expecting a lot out of Arch Manning. Later, No. 9 LSU will take on No. 3 Clemson in an ACC-SEC matchup. Clemson is a four-point favorite at home.

Register through the links above with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Score a $150 college football bonus or $1,500 first bet.

