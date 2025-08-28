BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 College Football, MLB Betting Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in time for a loaded Thursday betting slate that leads us into a fantastic weekend. College football officially starts tonight, with a bunch of CFB games on this Thursday schedule. From there, we have games Friday-Monday, headlined by juicy matchups such as Texas vs. Ohio State, LSU vs. Clemson and Notre Dame vs. Miami.







Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. Anyone who signs up in a different state can grab a $1,500 first bet. Activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for NCAAF Week 1 BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos CFB No Sweat Parlay Token, CFB Parlay Boost Token, US Open Odds Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of the best signup offer in your state by signing up for BetMGM. Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet on any game to receive a $150 bonus if that initial bet wins.

New users in all other locations will receive a $1,500 first bet on BetMGM. Along with these welcome offers, BetMGM also has additional in-app promotions available to all users, detailed below.

Best BetMGM In-App Promotions

The welcome offer is available to new users, while these in-app promos are available to all users of BetMGM. Here are some of the offers available right now:

CFB No Sweat Parlay Token: Place a NCAAF specific parlay, and receive back your stake in bonus bets if that parlay loses. One fun strategy in using these no sweat tokens is to find a couple longshots to put in a parlay, and win big if that ends up coming to fruition. If not, you will just receive a bonus bet back. For Week 1, some upset predictions we like are South Florida, Texas and LSU.

Place a NCAAF specific parlay, and receive back your stake in bonus bets if that parlay loses. One fun strategy in using these no sweat tokens is to find a couple longshots to put in a parlay, and win big if that ends up coming to fruition. If not, you will just receive a bonus bet back. For Week 1, some upset predictions we like are South Florida, Texas and LSU. CFB Parlay Boost Token: Receive an odds boost on a NCAAF specific parlay. Unlike the no sweat token, you will not receive any sort of refund if this parlay loses. Instead, the odds of your parlay will be boosted, increasing your winnings.

Receive an odds boost on a NCAAF specific parlay. Unlike the no sweat token, you will not receive any sort of refund if this parlay loses. Instead, the odds of your parlay will be boosted, increasing your winnings. US Open Odds Boost Token: Similar to the above, place a wager on the US Open and receive an odds boost for your troubles.

Activating This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook by following these simple steps:

Use the links above to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Input bonus code WTOP150.

Answer the necessary information sections and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Use a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Players who lose on the $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US)