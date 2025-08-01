BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Phils-Tigers, Friday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Phillies and Tigers lead a 15-game MLB schedule Friday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 will drive one of two welcome offers. Secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net to bet on Tigers-Phillies or any other market when you register.







Now that the MLB trade deadline has come and gone, the sprint to the postseason picks up. The new-look Mets and Phillies will hope their revamped bullpens spur winning streaks after both teams struggled earlier this week.

The offer you get is dependent on your location when you sign up. New users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will receive the $150 bonus offer, while those who sign up in other states will get the $1,500 first bet safety net. Sign up in time for today’s game to take full advantage of the offer you are eligible for.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers for MLB Friday

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Odds Boost Token, Golf Second Chance Token, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

The $150 bonus offer has an important caveat. You must place a winning $10 bet to get the bonuses. With this in mind, make sure you take a look at a wide variety of markets available and bet on one that you feel is likely to settle as a win.

You could bet on any MLB game, PGA Tour action or upcoming NFL preseason games, among other events, with this bonus. BetMGM Sportsbook has spread, total and moneyline markets for the matchup.

The same goes for the $1,500 first bet safety net offer. You can bet up to that amount on any of the aforementioned games and get your stake refunded if your bet settles as a loss.

As an example, if you bet something like $800 on the Chargers to win, you will get a large cash payout. If your bet loses, you will get your $800 stake refunded in the form of a bonus.

Odds for MLB Friday, August 1

Here’s a look at the odds for Friday’s biggest matchups:

Tigers (+128) vs. Phillies (-156)

Brewers (-155) vs. Nationals (+127)

Yankees (-172) vs. Marlins (+140)

Astros (-127) vs. Red Sox (+104)

Dodgers (-132) vs. Rays (+108)

Use any of these markets to activate the promo you receive from BetMGM Sportsbook.

How To Get BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer

Click here to start the sign-up process and enter the bonus code WTOP150 to claim this offer from BetMGM Sportsbook. You will then be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to secure your account.

Activate location settings on your device during this process to ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first bet to activate your offer.

Use any bonus bets you receive within the next week before they expire.