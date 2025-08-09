BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Giants-Bills, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net for Saturday's loaded sports slate. Use the offer you are eligible for to bet on any NFL Preseason or MLB game.





The offer you receive depends on your location when you sign up for a new account. Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net. Others in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 wager to secure.

The NFL Preseason is underway, but the majority of this week’s games will take place today. After the anticipated debut of Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns last night, top rookies like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter will make their professional debuts today.

You can also activate this welcome offer with MLB games like Astros-Yankees, Red Sox-Padres and Blue Jays-Dodgers. The WNBA also delivers two betting options with Sky-Fever and Sparks-Valkyries.

Activate BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers With NFL, MLB, More

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

As most will receive the $1,500 first bet offer, let’s go through that first. You will have the ability to wager up to that amount and get your stake back if your bet loses.

For example, let’s say you want to bet something like $900 on the Jaguars to beat the Steelers. If the Jaguars do win, you will secure a large cash payout. If the Steelers win, you will receive a $900 bonus refund to use later on.

With the $150 bonus offer, you must win your initial $10 bet. Make sure to look at a wide range of markets to find a bet that you believe has a good chance of settling as a win.

Once you find a bet you are comfortable with, place your wager and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to secure the offer you are eligible for. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 along with basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.

Next, use a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit. This will cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook to activate your welcome offer.

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.

BetMGM Sportsbook Super Bowl Favorites

With the regular season approaching, now is a time to place some futures bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Maybe you can get good odds on the team you believe will win the Super Bowl at this moment. Let’s take a look at the odds for some of the top contenders: