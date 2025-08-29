BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for College Football, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The first full weekend of college football games is underway, and you can sign up now to take advantage of the remaining games with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Receive a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net when you register. Click here and use these offers to bet on the biggest Week 1 games.





The offer you get depends on where you are when you sign up for a new account. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 bet to secure the bonuses. The $1,500 first bet gives new users the chance to start with an aggressive wager knowing that they will get their stake back in the form of a bonus if their bet loses.

These promos will qualify for any Week 1 game. The biggest games for this week’s slate are Texas-Ohio State, LSU-Clemson and Notre Dame-Miami. We will explain how both of these promos work and how you can make use of some of the best features within the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code NW150: Activate Welcome Offer With CFB Week 1 Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos CFB No Sweat Parlay Token, CFB Parlay Boost Token, US Open Odds Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net, so let’s explain how you can use this reward first. You can bet any amount up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund if your bet loses.

Maybe you are excited about Arch Manning taking over as the Texas starting quarterback and you want to bet something like $900 on the Texas moneyline. If your bet wins, you will collect a $1,800 payout. If Ohio State wins, you will receive your $900 stake back in the form of a bonus.

With the $150 bonus offer, you have to win your $10 bet. Make sure to look around at a wide range of betting markets to find one that you think will settle as a win. A few examples of betting markets you might want to target for the biggest Week 1 games are listed below:

Texas +8.5 (-325)

Both LSU and Clemson score 10 or more points (-2500)

BetMGM College Football Parlay Boost Token

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently makes in-app offers available for users. For this weekend, you can claim a college football parlay boost token. As an example, let’s make a simple parlay with the three biggest games this weekend.

Maybe you believe that Texas, Clemson and Notre Dame will win this weekend, so you construct a three-leg parlay that has those three teams winning. The original odds for this parlay would be +436, and you will increase your profits if you use the parlay boost token within the app.

Click on the icon at the top of the home page within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to claim this promo.

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Click here to go to the registration page and start the sign-up process. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address etc. Make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP150 during this process to secure your offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first wager to activate the offer you qualify for.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.