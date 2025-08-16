BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for UFC 319

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net. Capitalize on the offer you are eligible for by betting on any of the UFC 319 fights on Saturday night.





The offer you receive depends on where you are when you sign up. Create an account in MI, NJ, PA or WV to get the $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 bet to start. Users in other eligible states will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net. Both of these promos can be used to bet on a UFC 319 fight or any other market available within the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

The middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev headlines UFC 319, which will take place at The United Center in Chicago, IL.

Du Plessis is looking to defend his title for the third time after initially claiming the belt in 2024. Chimaev has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but comes into the bout with an undefeated 14-0 record.

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook to make the most of your welcome offer for Saturday night’s fights.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For UFC 319 Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, Baseball Bet Fest, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

Starting with the $1,500 first bet safety net, you can wager up to that amount knowing that your stake will be refunded if your bet loses.

Maybe you would like to bet something like $900 on Du Plessis to defend his title again. If he wins the fight, you will collect a large cash payout. If he loses, you would get a $900 bonus refund credited to your account.

With the $150 bonus offer, you have to place a winning $10 bet to secure the reward. If you have a strong lean on the Du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight, you can bet on who you think will win. Just make sure you believe your $10 bet has a good chance of settling as a win. Once you place your bet, wait for it to settle to see if you secure the $150 in bonus bets.

Popular UFC 319 Parlays With BetMGM Sportsbook

The BetMGM Sportsbook app has plenty of popular pre-made parlay options you can take advantage of. Go to the sport that interests you to find any popular parlay markets. Some examples for UFC 319 are listed below:

Khamzat Chimaev, Aaron Pico, Carlos Prates, Michael Page all win (+375)

Khamzat Chimaev wins by submission, Geoff Neal wins by KO/TKO or DQ, Michael Oleksiejczuk wins by KO/TKO or DQ (+1962)

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Claim this welcome offer by clicking here and entering the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. You will be asked to enter basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.) to confirm your account.

Next, use a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.) to make an initial deposit. This will cover your first wager to activate the offer you qualify for with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Any bonus bets you get with either offer will be valid in your account for seven days before they expire.