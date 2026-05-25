Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Prediction Bonus for Knicks-Cavs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a real chance to build your bankroll, new customers can get a $10 bonus after signing up and making $10 in trades. By registering here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can lock in this welcome offer for today’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers game, or apply it toward the Spurs vs. Thunder on Tuesday.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

If you are a new customer looking to trade on the highly anticipated New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Postseason matchup at Rocket Arena, this welcome offer provides an incredible starting point. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, new users are eligible to receive a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the platform.

To officially unlock this $10 bonus, you simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Because Kalshi operates as a unique prediction market available in all 50 states, basketball fans across the entire country who are 18 and older can take advantage of this before tip-off. Personally, I love taking a macro view with these promotions; once you are set up, you can even use this time to predict the Knicks to win the Finals if you want to chase a bigger, long-term payout.

Probabilities for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Team Probability New York Knicks 56.2% Cleveland Cavaliers 43.8%

Let’s break down the math so you know exactly what you are getting into. If you apply your initial $10 in trades toward the favorite’s moneyline, a winning prediction on the New York Knicks would yield $7.04 in profit, setting you up for a total payout of $17.04. Conversely, if you want to fade the public and trade your $10 on the underdog Cleveland Cavaliers, a successful outcome would return a sweet $11.90 in profit, securing a total payout of $21.90.

When I am handicapping this 2025 Postseason clash, the data makes a very convincing case for New York as the betting favorite. The Knicks hold a massive advantage in team efficiency, boasting an 18.1 Net Rate, while the Cavaliers are sitting flat at a -0.0 Net Rate.

Furthermore, New York controls the glass beautifully, hauling in 55.1% of available rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 50.4% (Tot REB%). Based on these key statistical categories, the Knicks are definitively the stronger statistical team and a compelling anchor for your Kalshi trades.

Kalshi Promo Code: Steps to Register

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your welcome bonus ahead of the game is an absolute breeze. We’re in this together, so just follow my simple steps below to claim your $10 sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Click here to sign up. You will need to enter standard personal information and provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the most important part—during registration, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To officially unlock the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is that you do not have to risk a single trade worth $10 all at once; any combination of smaller trades that adds up to a sum of $10 will fulfill this requirement.

Once your total trades reach that $10 threshold—whether you are forecasting tonight’s outcome for the Knicks and Cavaliers or projecting New York to take the whole championship—your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, leaving you ready for your next nice pay day.