BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus For Bengals-Commanders, MLB Games

The Washington Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals tonight for their second preseason game, and you can capitalize on the matchup with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Start your account with a $150 bonus offer or get a $1,500 first bet safety net for tonight's game.





The offer you get depends on your location when you sign up for a new account. Start an account in MI, NJ, PA or WV for the $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 bet on any market. Or start an account up in another eligible state to get the $1,500 first bet safety net.

You can use either of these offers to bet on tonight’s preseason game. Some of the Commanders’ starters will take the field for the first time, including Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel. Terry McLaurin will not play as he is still hoping for an extension from Washington.

It will be a good test for the Commanders. The Bengals starters, like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, are expected to play at least for a quarter.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For Bengals-Commanders

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $1,500 bonus offer, as that is what most new users will get when they sign up. You will have the opportunity to bet up to that amount knowing that you will bet a bonus refund if your bet loses.

Maybe you would like to bet something like $800 on the Commanders to win. If they do, you will get a large cash payout. If your bet loses, you will receive your $800 stake back in the form of a bonus refund.

With the $150 bonus offer, you have to win your initial $10 bet to receive the reward. Whether you want to bet on Bengals-Commanders or any other game, just make sure that you think your bet has a good chance of winning.

If you receive any bonus bets with either offer, you will have one week to use them before they expire.

Odds For Bengals-Commanders With BetMGM Sportsbook

As noted above, the starters will play for both of these teams tonight. However, the Bengals are favored. It seems likely that they will leave their starting players in for longer, given that they played in the Week 1 game against the Eagles as well. Let’s take a look at the spread, total and moneyline for Bengals-Commanders:

Bengals: -3.5 (-118) / O43 (-110) / -200

Commanders: +3.5 (-102) / U43 (-110) / +165

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Click here or on any of our links on this page to go to start the registration process. There, you will have to enter the bonus code WTOP150 and basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to secure your offer. Make sure to enable location settings on your device to ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

Then make an initial deposit to cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. This can be done with a credit card or several other compatible payment methods. Your first wager will activate your welcome offer from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Use any bonus bets you receive within one week before they expire from your account.