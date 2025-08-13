BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Activates Bet $10, Win $150 MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP to activate the best welcome offer in your state. Sign up here to win bonus bets or make a hefty wager on the MLB game of your choice.









Place a $10 bet after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV. A winning bet will release a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can bet up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Pick any MLB matchup on Wednesday and browse through the different markets. Find your favorite moneyline, hitting prop, pitching prop, total or run line for your opening wager. Then, take advantage of other promotions on the app. There is a parlay boost token, any sport odds boost token, daily free-to-play game and second chance offer for the PGA Tour.

Register here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for MLB Wednesday

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, Baseball Bet Fest, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

There are plenty of MLB games to choose from on Wednesday. Check out odds for the Padres vs. Giants, Phillies vs. Reds, Mariners vs. Orioles, Twins vs. Yankees, Braves vs. Mets, Red Sox vs. Astros and Dodgers vs. Angels. Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound against his former team.

Earn points with the Baseball Bet Fest until August 21st. Every winning wager of $10 or more will go toward climbing the leaderboard.

+100 to +199 – 1 Point

+200 to +299 – 2 points

+300 to +399 – 5 Points

+400 to +499 – 8 Points

+500 and greater – 10 Points

There is a $100,000 prize pool, with 1st place getting $25,000 in unrestricted bonus bets.

Guide to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New users can take these steps to claim a welcome offer. Bet on baseball, basketball, tennis, golf and more sports within a few minutes.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Enter your name, email, date of birth and residential address. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV or wager up to $1,500.

Win your first $10 bet in select states to snag a $150 bonus. And a losing wager in other states will result in a bonus refund up to $1,500.

Use Bonus for the WNBA, PGA, NFL

Your bonus can be used toward other sports, like the WNBA. We have the Sky vs. Sun, Valkyries vs. Mystics, Liberty vs. Aces and Dream vs. Storm on Wednesday. PGA fans can bet on the BMW Championship, which begins on Thursday. The top golfers in the world are competing in the FedEx Playoffs. And the NFL preseason continues this weekend.

Register through the links above to apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $150 bonus in select states or start with a $1,500 wager on any game.