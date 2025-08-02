Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Releases 2 Offers For MLB Saturday, More Sports

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get up and running with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to capitalize on Saturday night’s MLB games and more with your choice of $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net. Start up your new account in time to make the most of your desired offer by clicking here and going through the registration process.





Games like Tigers-Phillies, Astros-Red Sox and Rangers-Mariners headline the earlier part of the day. The Tarik Skubal-Zack Wheeler pitching matchup will garner a lot of attention. In the evening, we have a showcase game with Braves-Reds playing at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tune into the Cardinals-Padres game for a chance to see Mason Miller pitch for his new team, too.

The WNBA delivers a big matchup with Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx visiting A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. You could also capitalize on any remaining Wyndham Championship betting markets with your desired welcome offer.

Start up your account now to make the most of this promo and take advantage of any in-app offers.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For MLB, More

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Saturday Sluggers, Soccer 30% SGP Boost, MLB Early Payout, MLB Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the popular $150 bonus offer. All you have to do is place a $5 bet on any market to unlock your bonus bets. The outcome of that $5 wager does not matter, and you will receive your reward before your initial bet even settles.

As an example, you could bet $5 on the outcome of any MLB game on Saturday to unlock your bonus bets. A bet of $5 or more on the WNBA, Wyndham Championship or any other market will activate your offer, too.

If you prefer the more aggressive $1,000 first bet safety net, you will be able to wager up to that amount and get your stake refunded if your bet settles as a loss. Maybe you bet something like $800 on one of the MLB games. If your bet wins, you will secure a large cash payout. If your bet settles as a loss, you will receive a $800 bonus refund.

Claim Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

All you have to do to claim this offer is click here and follow the steps listed below:

Enter bonus code WTOP365

Provide basic personal information to verify identity (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email, etc.)

Use secure payment method to make initial deposit (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)

Place initial wager to activate desired welcome offer

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire from your account.

Bet365 Boosted Bets For Saturday Night MLB, WNBA

When you are set up with your new bet365 account, you will be able to take advantage of betting markets that have boosted odds. Just navigate to a specific league or game to view the popular options. Let’s take a look at a few examples:

Elly De La Cruz 1+ hits, 1+ runs AND over 0.5 stolen bases (+500 boosted to +550)

Spencer Strider 8+ strikeouts, Spencer Steer 2+ total bases AND 1+ runs

A’ja Wilson 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, Napheesa Collier 20+ points and 10+ rebounds (+650 boosted to +750)

Lynx moneyline, Courtney Williams 15+ points, 7+ assists and 3+ rebounds (+475 boosted to +550)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.