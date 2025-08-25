Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: New Users Get $200 MLB Promo This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure bonus bets for MLB and college football games. This welcome offer was just increased for new customers, making it the perfect time to sign up. Click here to make your opening wager and take advantage of daily odds boosts.









Place a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code to redeem a $200 bonus. This is the option we recommend to most since it only takes a small bet and the outcome doesn’t matter. You can use a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead, which causes a bonus refund after a loss.

There are plenty of different MLB games to choose from on Monday. Get in your first bet on the Red Sox vs. Orioles, Rays vs. Guardians, Nationals vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Mets, Padres vs. Mariners, Tigers vs. Athletics or Reds vs. Dodgers.

Register here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Pick a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB on Monday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB 30% SGP Boost, U.S. Open 30% Profit Boost, MLB Early Payout, WNBA Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start by picking an offer and make your initial wager. Then, browse through dozens of same-game parlay boosts for MLB matchups. Certain parlays have enhanced odds, giving customers the chance at more winnings. These are some of the options available on Monday:

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson each hit a home run (+2500)

Aaron Judge, Luis Garcia, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton each record 2+ total bases (+1800)

Phillies win, Cristopher Sanchez records 7+ strikeouts and Kyle Schwarber hits a home run (+1100)

Cal Raleigh hits a home run, records 2+ runs and 2+ RBI (+900)

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

In addition to MLB, you can use this bonus for college football, tennis, soccer and other sports. Complete these easy steps to choose a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net.

Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your full name, date of birth and residential address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10+ with an accepted banking method. Place a $5 bet to release a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with the safety net.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, but a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund.

Promotions for College Football, U.S. Open, More

Bet365 has several active promotions. Opt-in to the following offers for college football, the U.S. Open, EPL and WNBA.

30% profit boost for any U.S. Open singles match

Countdown to Kickoff: 30% profit boost for any season long win matchup

Newcastle vs. Liverpool 30% profit boost

30% SGP boost for any MLB matchup

Early payout bonus for MLB and WNBA games

Follow the links above to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Score a guaranteed $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.