Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 for NFL, MLB, UFC Fight Night

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Bet365 is running one of the most lucrative welcome offers on the market, where you can score a $150 automatic bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net on the first wager you place with the sportsbook. To enter, register using the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and make your first bet on any MLB or NFL game tonight.







The offer you choose will instantly get applied to that first wager you make with Bet365. Choose from games like Cowboys-Rams, Chiefs-Cardinals, Red Sox-Padres and Phillies-Rangers to make your first qualifying wager.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL, MLB, UFC

The sportsbook is here to cover you for all of your betting action tonight and, with the Bet365 bonus code, will award you one of two welcome offers for your first wager. Upload that code during the application process to pick from either a $1,000 first bet safety net or a $150 bet-and-get.

While most fans do not use the maximum amount offered, the first bet safety net will cover any initial wager you place with bonus bets in the event you lose. For example, let’s say you bet $150 on the Cowboys to beat the Rams in their preseason game tonight. Then, the Rams happen to pull out the victory and your bet settles as a loss.

To make up for your lost wager, Bet365 will just send you $150 in bonus bets, replacing your original stake. Those bets would then be good to use for seven (7) days on other Bet365 markets.

If you are more interested in guaranteeing your account starts in the green, use the $150 bet-and-get option. This offer will award you with $150 in bonus bets on any first time wager of $5 cash or more.

Plus, there is no requirement for you to win the initial wager. Just bet your cash and trigger the bonus. So, for instance, if you bet $10 on Manny Machado to have 2+ hits tonight, the sportsbook would send you the $150 bonus whether he got those hits or not.

NFL Preseason Boost, MLB Instant Payout

Find a ton more betting options once your account is secured. Log into the Bet365 app to find new deals on the NFL preseason, MLB regular season and any other major sporting event you wish to bet on.

Check out some of the latest for today:

NFL Preseason Boost: Raise your NFL preseason betting odds with this offer Saturday

MLB Instant Payout: Win your MLB moneyline wager when the team you bet on goes up by 5 runs

Sub On, Play On: Bet on any soccer player market with the icon and, if your player gets subbed out, the bet will roll over to the replacing player

Parlay Boost Builder: Make your own parlay and, for each leg you include, get an additional bet boost tacked on

Creating Account Using Bet365 Bonus Code

Be sure to include your full legal name, age, home address, geolocate the device you are currently using and add a banking option to your new account. You will also need to type in the Bet365 bonus code when the directions indicate.

Deposit enough cash at the start of your account to cover the first wager you want to make. The simplest option is to use a debit card or an online bank connection, but you can also use a payment app, like ApplePay or PayPal.

In the event you receive any Bet365 bonus bets during this promotional period, you will have a total of seven (7) days to use those bets. Bonuses can be spread throughout individual wagers and do not have to be used in combination. After seven (7) days, unused bets will expire.