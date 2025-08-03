FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 On Sunday MLB, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The important caveat to this offer is that you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $150 in bonus bets. Luckily, if you get up and running with your account early on Sunday, you will have a ton of options to potentially win your reward.

MLB delivers a full slate of games, headlined by the Astros-Red Sox and Tigers-Phillies games. The Astros-Red Sox game at Fenway Park will start the day at 11:35 a.m. EDT, while Tigers-Phillies will cap end the night on Sunday Night Baseball.

The WNBA also provides plenty of betting options with Liberty-Sun, Mystics-Dream, Fever-Storm, Mercury-Sky and Valkyries-Aces. The Wyndham Championship concludes on Sunday, too. Any of these events are eligible for your FanDuel promo code offer.

As noted above, you must win your $5 bet to score the $150 in bonus bets. With this in mind, look at a wide range of betting markets to find one that you believe is likely to settle as a win.

For Sunday’s MLB games, you might want to look at some prop markets. Maybe you would like to bet on Carlos Correa to record a hit on Sunday as he wraps up his first series since rejoining the Astros. This could be a better way to go than a moneyline bet, as it is hard to predict the winner of an individual baseball game.

The same strategy could be used for the WNBA games, too. Betting on someone like A’ja Wilson or Sabrina Ionescu to score a certain number of points might be the way to go.

Any bet on the Wyndham Championship will qualify for this promo, too. Just make sure your bet is at least $5.

All you have to do to claim this offer is click here and go through the registration process. Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.) to secure your account.

The next step is to make an initial deposit to cover your initial $5 bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment options. From there, place your $5 bet and wait for it to settle.

If you do win the $150 in bonus bets, use them within one week before they expire.

When you set up an account with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will be able to claim in-app offers in addition to your welcome promo. These offers often provide profit boosts for several types of betting markets.

For Sunday, secure offers for MLB games, WNBA games, golf and more. Offers for the NFL and other sports throughout the calendar will be available when they start up.

