Pirates look to stop 4-game skid, play the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-24, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-24, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 0.74 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (1-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -198, Pirates +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing four games in a row.

Pittsburgh is 34-33 overall and 18-16 in home games. The Pirates are 16-25 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has a 43-24 record overall and a 21-12 record in road games. The Dodgers have the top team batting average in the NL at .264.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .267 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8 for 31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has 15 home runs, 17 walks and 56 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 19 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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