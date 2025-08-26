2026 Miami Marlins Schedule

March 26 Colorado
March 28 Colorado
March 29 Colorado
March 30 Chicago White Sox
March 31 Chicago White Sox
April 1 Chicago White Sox
April 3 at N.Y. Yankees
April 4 at N.Y. Yankees
April 5 at N.Y. Yankees
April 6 Cincinnati
April 7 Cincinnati
April 8 Cincinnati
April 9 Cincinnati
April 10 at Detroit
April 11 at Detroit
April 12 at Detroit
April 13 at Atlanta
April 14 at Atlanta
April 15 at Atlanta
April 17 Milwaukee
April 18 Milwaukee
April 19 Milwaukee
April 20 St. Louis
April 21 St. Louis
April 22 St. Louis
April 24 at San Francisco
April 25 at San Francisco
April 26 at San Francisco
April 27 at L.A. Dodgers
April 28 at L.A. Dodgers
April 29 at L.A. Dodgers
May 1 Philadelphia
May 2 Philadelphia
May 3 Philadelphia
May 4 Philadelphia
May 5 Baltimore
May 6 Baltimore
May 7 Baltimore
May 8 Washington
May 9 Washington
May 10 Washington
May 12 at Minnesota
May 13 at Minnesota
May 14 at Minnesota
May 15 at Tampa Bay
May 16 at Tampa Bay
May 17 at Tampa Bay
May 18 Atlanta
May 19 Atlanta
May 20 Atlanta
May 21 Atlanta
May 22 N.Y. Mets
May 23 N.Y. Mets
May 24 N.Y. Mets
May 25 at Toronto
May 26 at Toronto
May 27 at Toronto
May 29 at N.Y. Mets
May 30 at N.Y. Mets
May 31 at N.Y. Mets
June 1 at Washington
June 2 at Washington
June 3 at Washington
June 5 Tampa Bay
June 6 Tampa Bay
June 7 Tampa Bay
June 9 Arizona
June 10 Arizona
June 11 Arizona
June 12 at Pittsburgh
June 13 at Pittsburgh
June 14 at Pittsburgh
June 15 at Philadelphia
June 16 at Philadelphia
June 17 at Philadelphia
June 19 San Francisco
June 20 San Francisco
June 21 San Francisco
June 22 Texas
June 23 Texas
June 24 Texas
June 26 at St. Louis
June 27 at St. Louis
June 28 at St. Louis
June 29 at Colorado
June 30 at Colorado
July 1 at Colorado
July 2 at Colorado
July 3 at Athletics
July 4 at Athletics
July 5 at Athletics
July 7 Seattle
July 8 Seattle
July 9 Seattle
July 10 Cleveland
July 11 Cleveland
July 12 Cleveland
July 17 at Milwaukee
July 18 at Milwaukee
July 19 at Milwaukee
July 20 at Houston
July 21 at Houston
July 22 at Houston
July 24 San Diego
July 25 San Diego
July 26 San Diego
July 27 Philadelphia
July 28 Philadelphia
July 29 Philadelphia
July 30 at N.Y. Mets
July 31 at N.Y. Mets
Aug. 1 at N.Y. Mets
Aug. 2 at N.Y. Mets
Aug. 4 at Atlanta
Aug. 5 at Atlanta
Aug. 6 at Atlanta
Aug. 7 L.A. Angels
Aug. 8 L.A. Angels
Aug. 9 L.A. Angels
Aug. 11 Pittsburgh
Aug. 12 Pittsburgh
Aug. 13 Pittsburgh
Aug. 14 at Cincinnati
Aug. 15 at Cincinnati
Aug. 16 at Cincinnati
Aug. 17 at Philadelphia
Aug. 18 at Philadelphia
Aug. 19 at Philadelphia
Aug. 21 Washington
Aug. 22 Washington
Aug. 23 Washington
Aug. 24 Boston
Aug. 25 Boston
Aug. 26 Boston
Aug. 28 at Washington
Aug. 29 at Washington
Aug. 30 at Washington
Aug. 31 at Washington
Sept. 1 at Kansas City
Sept. 2 at Kansas City
Sept. 3 at Kansas City
Sept. 4 Chicago Cubs
Sept. 5 Chicago Cubs
Sept. 6 Chicago Cubs
Sept. 7 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 8 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 9 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 11 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 12 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 13 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 14 at Arizona
Sept. 15 at Arizona
Sept. 16 at Arizona
Sept. 18 at San Diego
Sept. 19 at San Diego
Sept. 20 at San Diego
Sept. 22 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 23 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 24 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 25 Atlanta
Sept. 26 Atlanta
Sept. 27 Atlanta
