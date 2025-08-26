2026 Kansas City Royals Schedule

March 26 at Atlanta
March 28 at Atlanta
March 29 at Atlanta
March 30 Minnesota
April 1 Minnesota
April 2 Minnesota
April 3 Milwaukee
April 4 Milwaukee
April 5 Milwaukee
April 6 at Cleveland
April 7 at Cleveland
April 8 at Cleveland
April 9 Chicago White Sox
April 10 Chicago White Sox
April 11 Chicago White Sox
April 12 Chicago White Sox
April 14 at Detroit
April 15 at Detroit
April 16 at Detroit
April 17 at N.Y. Yankees
April 18 at N.Y. Yankees
April 19 at N.Y. Yankees
April 20 Baltimore
April 21 Baltimore
April 22 Baltimore
April 24 L.A. Angels
April 25 L.A. Angels
April 26 L.A. Angels
April 28 at Athletics
April 29 at Athletics
April 30 at Athletics
May 1 at Seattle
May 2 at Seattle
May 3 at Seattle
May 4 Cleveland
May 5 Cleveland
May 6 Cleveland
May 7 Cleveland
May 8 Detroit
May 9 Detroit
May 10 Detroit
May 12 at Chicago White Sox
May 13 at Chicago White Sox
May 14 at Chicago White Sox
May 15 at St. Louis
May 16 at St. Louis
May 17 at St. Louis
May 18 Boston
May 19 Boston
May 20 Boston
May 22 Seattle
May 23 Seattle
May 24 Seattle
May 25 N.Y. Yankees
May 26 N.Y. Yankees
May 27 N.Y. Yankees
May 29 at Texas
May 30 at Texas
May 31 at Texas
June 1 at Cincinnati
June 2 at Cincinnati
June 3 at Cincinnati
June 4 at Minnesota
June 5 at Minnesota
June 6 at Minnesota
June 7 at Minnesota
June 9 Texas
June 10 Texas
June 11 Texas
June 12 Houston
June 13 Houston
June 14 Houston
June 15 at Washington
June 16 at Washington
June 17 at Washington
June 18 St. Louis
June 19 St. Louis
June 21 St. Louis
June 22 at Tampa Bay
June 23 at Tampa Bay
June 24 at Tampa Bay
June 25 at Tampa Bay
June 26 at Chicago White Sox
June 27 at Chicago White Sox
June 28 at Chicago White Sox
June 30 Tampa Bay
July 1 Tampa Bay
July 2 Tampa Bay
July 4 Philadelphia
July 5 Philadelphia
July 6 Philadelphia
July 7 at N.Y. Mets
July 8 at N.Y. Mets
July 9 at N.Y. Mets
July 10 at Baltimore
July 11 at Baltimore
July 12 at Baltimore
July 17 San Diego
July 18 San Diego
July 19 San Diego
July 20 San Francisco
July 21 San Francisco
July 22 San Francisco
July 23 at Detroit
July 24 at Detroit
July 25 at Detroit
July 26 at Detroit
July 28 at Minnesota
July 29 at Minnesota
July 30 at Minnesota
July 31 at Colorado
Aug. 1 at Colorado
Aug. 2 at Colorado
Aug. 4 Minnesota
Aug. 5 Minnesota
Aug. 6 Minnesota
Aug. 7 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 8 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 9 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 10 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 11 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 12 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 14 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 15 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 16 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 17 Athletics
Aug. 18 Athletics
Aug. 19 Athletics
Aug. 20 Athletics
Aug. 21 Detroit
Aug. 22 Detroit
Aug. 23 Detroit
Aug. 25 at Toronto
Aug. 26 at Toronto
Aug. 27 at Toronto
Aug. 28 at Cleveland
Aug. 29 at Cleveland
Aug. 30 at Cleveland
Sept. 1 Miami
Sept. 2 Miami
Sept. 3 Miami
Sept. 4 Toronto
Sept. 5 Toronto
Sept. 6 Toronto
Sept. 7 Arizona
Sept. 8 Arizona
Sept. 9 Arizona
Sept. 11 at Boston
Sept. 12 at Boston
Sept. 13 at Boston
Sept. 15 at Houston
Sept. 16 at Houston
Sept. 17 at Houston
Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 19 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 20 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 22 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 23 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 24 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 25 Cleveland
Sept. 26 Cleveland
Sept. 27 Cleveland
