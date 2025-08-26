2026 Cleveland Guardians Schedule

March 26 at Seattle
March 27 at Seattle
March 28 at Seattle
March 29 at Seattle
March 30 at L.A. Dodgers
March 31 at L.A. Dodgers
April 1 at L.A. Dodgers
April 3 Chicago Cubs
April 4 Chicago Cubs
April 5 Chicago Cubs
April 6 Kansas City
April 7 Kansas City
April 8 Kansas City
April 10 at Atlanta
April 11 at Atlanta
April 12 at Atlanta
April 13 at St. Louis
April 14 at St. Louis
April 15 at St. Louis
April 16 Baltimore
April 17 Baltimore
April 18 Baltimore
April 19 Baltimore
April 20 Houston
April 21 Houston
April 22 Houston
April 24 at Toronto
April 25 at Toronto
April 26 at Toronto
April 27 Tampa Bay
April 28 Tampa Bay
April 29 Tampa Bay
May 1 at Athletics
May 2 at Athletics
May 3 at Athletics
May 4 at Kansas City
May 5 at Kansas City
May 6 at Kansas City
May 7 at Kansas City
May 8 Minnesota
May 9 Minnesota
May 10 Minnesota
May 11 L.A. Angels
May 12 L.A. Angels
May 13 L.A. Angels
May 15 Cincinnati
May 16 Cincinnati
May 17 Cincinnati
May 18 at Detroit
May 19 at Detroit
May 20 at Detroit
May 21 at Detroit
May 22 at Philadelphia
May 23 at Philadelphia
May 24 at Philadelphia
May 25 Washington
May 26 Washington
May 27 Washington
May 29 Boston
May 30 Boston
May 31 Boston
June 2 at N.Y. Yankees
June 3 at N.Y. Yankees
June 4 at N.Y. Yankees
June 5 at Texas
June 6 at Texas
June 7 at Texas
June 8 N.Y. Yankees
June 9 N.Y. Yankees
June 10 N.Y. Yankees
June 12 Detroit
June 13 Detroit
June 14 Detroit
June 16 at Milwaukee
June 17 at Milwaukee
June 18 at Milwaukee
June 19 at Houston
June 20 at Houston
June 21 at Houston
June 22 at Chicago White Sox
June 23 at Chicago White Sox
June 24 at Chicago White Sox
June 26 Seattle
June 27 Seattle
June 28 Seattle
June 29 Texas
June 30 Texas
July 1 Texas
July 2 Chicago White Sox
July 3 Chicago White Sox
July 4 Chicago White Sox
July 5 Chicago White Sox
July 7 at Minnesota
July 8 at Minnesota
July 9 at Minnesota
July 10 at Miami
July 11 at Miami
July 12 at Miami
July 17 Pittsburgh
July 18 Pittsburgh
July 19 Pittsburgh
July 20 Minnesota
July 21 Minnesota
July 22 Minnesota
July 23 Minnesota
July 24 at Tampa Bay
July 25 at Tampa Bay
July 26 at Tampa Bay
July 27 at Cincinnati
July 28 at Cincinnati
July 29 at Cincinnati
July 31 Arizona
Aug. 1 Arizona
Aug. 2 Arizona
Aug. 4 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 5 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 6 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 7 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 8 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 9 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 11 at Detroit
Aug. 12 at Detroit
Aug. 13 at Detroit
Aug. 14 San Diego
Aug. 15 San Diego
Aug. 16 San Diego
Aug. 18 San Francisco
Aug. 19 San Francisco
Aug. 20 San Francisco
Aug. 21 at Colorado
Aug. 22 at Colorado
Aug. 23 at Colorado
Aug. 24 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 25 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 26 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 28 Kansas City
Aug. 29 Kansas City
Aug. 30 Kansas City
Sept. 1 Toronto
Sept. 2 Toronto
Sept. 3 Toronto
Sept. 4 Detroit
Sept. 5 Detroit
Sept. 6 Detroit
Sept. 7 at Baltimore
Sept. 8 at Baltimore
Sept. 9 at Baltimore
Sept. 11 at Minnesota
Sept. 12 at Minnesota
Sept. 13 at Minnesota
Sept. 14 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 15 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 16 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 18 Athletics
Sept. 19 Athletics
Sept. 20 Athletics
Sept. 22 at Boston
Sept. 23 at Boston
Sept. 24 at Boston
Sept. 25 at Kansas City
Sept. 26 at Kansas City
Sept. 27 at Kansas City
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.