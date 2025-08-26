Live Radio
2026 Cleveland Guardians Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:20 PM

March 26 at Seattle

March 27 at Seattle

March 28 at Seattle

March 29 at Seattle

March 30 at L.A. Dodgers

March 31 at L.A. Dodgers

April 1 at L.A. Dodgers

April 3 Chicago Cubs

April 4 Chicago Cubs

April 5 Chicago Cubs

April 6 Kansas City

April 7 Kansas City

April 8 Kansas City

April 10 at Atlanta

April 11 at Atlanta

April 12 at Atlanta

April 13 at St. Louis

April 14 at St. Louis

April 15 at St. Louis

April 16 Baltimore

April 17 Baltimore

April 18 Baltimore

April 19 Baltimore

April 20 Houston

April 21 Houston

April 22 Houston

April 24 at Toronto

April 25 at Toronto

April 26 at Toronto

April 27 Tampa Bay

April 28 Tampa Bay

April 29 Tampa Bay

May 1 at Athletics

May 2 at Athletics

May 3 at Athletics

May 4 at Kansas City

May 5 at Kansas City

May 6 at Kansas City

May 7 at Kansas City

May 8 Minnesota

May 9 Minnesota

May 10 Minnesota

May 11 L.A. Angels

May 12 L.A. Angels

May 13 L.A. Angels

May 15 Cincinnati

May 16 Cincinnati

May 17 Cincinnati

May 18 at Detroit

May 19 at Detroit

May 20 at Detroit

May 21 at Detroit

May 22 at Philadelphia

May 23 at Philadelphia

May 24 at Philadelphia

May 25 Washington

May 26 Washington

May 27 Washington

May 29 Boston

May 30 Boston

May 31 Boston

June 2 at N.Y. Yankees

June 3 at N.Y. Yankees

June 4 at N.Y. Yankees

June 5 at Texas

June 6 at Texas

June 7 at Texas

June 8 N.Y. Yankees

June 9 N.Y. Yankees

June 10 N.Y. Yankees

June 12 Detroit

June 13 Detroit

June 14 Detroit

June 16 at Milwaukee

June 17 at Milwaukee

June 18 at Milwaukee

June 19 at Houston

June 20 at Houston

June 21 at Houston

June 22 at Chicago White Sox

June 23 at Chicago White Sox

June 24 at Chicago White Sox

June 26 Seattle

June 27 Seattle

June 28 Seattle

June 29 Texas

June 30 Texas

July 1 Texas

July 2 Chicago White Sox

July 3 Chicago White Sox

July 4 Chicago White Sox

July 5 Chicago White Sox

July 7 at Minnesota

July 8 at Minnesota

July 9 at Minnesota

July 10 at Miami

July 11 at Miami

July 12 at Miami

July 17 Pittsburgh

July 18 Pittsburgh

July 19 Pittsburgh

July 20 Minnesota

July 21 Minnesota

July 22 Minnesota

July 23 Minnesota

July 24 at Tampa Bay

July 25 at Tampa Bay

July 26 at Tampa Bay

July 27 at Cincinnati

July 28 at Cincinnati

July 29 at Cincinnati

July 31 Arizona

Aug. 1 Arizona

Aug. 2 Arizona

Aug. 4 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 5 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 6 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 7 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 8 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 9 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 11 at Detroit

Aug. 12 at Detroit

Aug. 13 at Detroit

Aug. 14 San Diego

Aug. 15 San Diego

Aug. 16 San Diego

Aug. 18 San Francisco

Aug. 19 San Francisco

Aug. 20 San Francisco

Aug. 21 at Colorado

Aug. 22 at Colorado

Aug. 23 at Colorado

Aug. 24 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 25 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 26 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 28 Kansas City

Aug. 29 Kansas City

Aug. 30 Kansas City

Sept. 1 Toronto

Sept. 2 Toronto

Sept. 3 Toronto

Sept. 4 Detroit

Sept. 5 Detroit

Sept. 6 Detroit

Sept. 7 at Baltimore

Sept. 8 at Baltimore

Sept. 9 at Baltimore

Sept. 11 at Minnesota

Sept. 12 at Minnesota

Sept. 13 at Minnesota

Sept. 14 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 15 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 16 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 18 Athletics

Sept. 19 Athletics

Sept. 20 Athletics

Sept. 22 at Boston

Sept. 23 at Boston

Sept. 24 at Boston

Sept. 25 at Kansas City

Sept. 26 at Kansas City

Sept. 27 at Kansas City

