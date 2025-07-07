Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Match, $50 Bonus for MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Underdog promo code WTOP in time for Monday’s MLB games. This is an opportunity for players to start locking in bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Take a quick look at the different state-specific offers:

SC, WI, ND: $1,000 Deposit Match Bonus

$1,000 Deposit Match Bonus MN, AL: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus GA, UT: Combination of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus

Combination of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus Random Offer Above Awarded in All Other Eligible States

Underdog Sports should be a go-to option for new players this week. The MLB season is taking center stage for the rest of the summer. Don’t miss out on all the ways to get in on the action.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and start locking in bonuses for this week’s MLB games.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim These MLB Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match Bonus (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above Awarded in All Other Eligible States In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three different types of offers on the table at Underdog Sports. This is a chance for players to secure a 50% deposit match for up to $1,000 in bonuses (SC, WI and ND).

Players in MN and AL will get a $50 bonus with any $5 play. New players in other states will be eligible for a mix of the two offers (GA, UT). Players in all other Underdog Sports states will be eligible for one of the three offers.

How to Register With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with Underdog Sports and start locking up these bonuses. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for any of the three offers.

Answer the required prompts with the necessary identifying information to create a new account.

Start with a deposit using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

At this point, players are ready to start grabbing bonus cash. Start with a state-specific offer and make picks on MLB or any other sport this week.

Monday MLB Matchups

There is no shortage of options for baseball fans on Monday night. New players will have up to $1,000 in bonus cash to use on MLB games throughout the week. Here is a quick look at the Monday matchups: