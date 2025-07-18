Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 in Fantasy Bonuses for MLB, UFC 318 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on MLB and UFC 318 with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here to unlock a welcome offer this weekend. Use bonus cash for entries and tournaments.









Apply the Underdog promo code to unlock one of the following offers:

50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Fantasy Bonus (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above Selected (All Other States)

MLB is back, so we have a full slate of action for Friday. Select each game to find totals for strikeouts, hits, home runs, total bases and other stats. It has a great guide on the app for those who are new to daily fantasy, explaining the different types of entries, boosters and features.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get a 50% deposit match, instant $50 bonus or both offers for daily fantasy.

Underdog Promo Code for MLB Picks & Drafts

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

$1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above (All Other Eligible States) In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The second half of the MLB season is underway. You can find markets this weekend for the Red Sox vs. Cubs, Angels vs. Phillies, Padres vs. Nationals, Reds vs. Mets, Yankees vs. Braves, Orioles vs. Rays, Tigers vs. Rangers, Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks, Astros vs. Mariners and Brewers vs. Dodgers.

Find Higher/Lower totals for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and other key players. A standard entry with 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry with 3+ picks and still get some winnings if one leg is incorrect.

Underdog also has daily tournaments. Draft a team of MLB players and compete against other customers for a shot at winning a share of prize pools. Check the rankings to view projections and which players are going early in other tournaments.

How to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Start making picks on baseball, basketball, golf and more sports after taking these steps. New customers can create an account in just a few minutes.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and date of birth to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like online banking or a debit card.

The amount of your deposit will reflect your bonus when using the 50% deposit match. And those who get the $50 bonus simply need to make a $5 entry.

Make Picks on UFC 318

Use some of your bonus for UFC 318 on Saturday night. These are just some of the markets available for the main card:

Max Holloway: 0.5 finishes

Dustin Poirier: 115.5 significant strikes

Roman Kopylov: 0.5 knockouts

Paulo Costa: 0.5 submissions

Kevin Holland: 45.5 significant strikes

Patricio Pitbull: 1.5 takedowns

Dan Ige: 0.5 third round finish

Sign up through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Redeem up to $1,000 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.