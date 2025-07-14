Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for HR Derby, WNBA Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Eight of the top hitters in MLB will compete in the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which begins at 8 pm ET on Monday night. Below, we look at some of the markets for this event and how you can sign up.

Make HR Derby Picks with the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

The number of picks in your entry will determine your potential winnings. Make 2+ picks to create a standard entry and have a chance at the largest payout. On the other hand, you can choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks to still receive some winnings if one leg loses.

These are just some of the popular markets available for the Home Run Derby:

Cal Raleigh: 21.5 First Round HRs

Oneil Cruz: 120.6 (mph) Max HR Exit Velocity

James Wood: 20.5 First Round HRs

Byron Buxton: 464.5 (ft) Longest HR Distance

Matt Olson: 19.5 First Round HRs

Junior Caminero: 444.5 (ft) Longest HR Distance

Brent Rooker: 4.5 First Round Finishing Position

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 17.5 First Round HRs

There are other markets for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Tarik Skubal will make the start for the AL, while Paul Skenes takes the mound for the NL.

Draft Teams in WNBA Tournaments

There are new tournaments every day for the WNBA. Draft a team of players to compete against other customers for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. For example, the “WNBA Monday Night Hoops” contest has a $5 entry and $45,000 prize pool for winners. Napheesa Collier is the first off the board in most drafts, followed by Alyssa Thomas and Angel Reese.

