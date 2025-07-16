The Open Sportsbook Promos Deliver 6 Bonuses for This Major Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The oldest major championship in golf will commence with the biggest superstars in the sport.

New players can sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365 and Fanatics. These sportsbooks will provide players with guaranteed bonuses, profit boosts, huge first bets and other unique offers.

The Open Sportsbook Promos: How to Claim the 6 Best Offer

There are great options on the table for golf fans as we prep for the British Open. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win this weekend, but we know that anything can happen. Scheffler is the top man in golf, but he has yet to win The Open Championship. Rory McIlroy is riding high after winning The Masters. Take a look at the top six offers:

DraftKings : Bet $5, Win $150 Instant Bonus

: Bet $5, Win $150 Instant Bonus BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in MI, NJ, PA and WV)

$1,500 First Bet (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in MI, NJ, PA and WV) Bet365: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net

Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus With a Win

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus With a Win Caesars: Bet $1, Score (10) 100% Profit Boosts

Bet $1, Score (10) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics: Bet $30, Win $300 bonus (MI, NJ, PA), Bet $50, Win $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV), 10x$100 No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY) or 100% Profit Boosts for 10 Days (NY)

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $150 Instant Bonus







Click here to register with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer and score an instant bonus. New players who create an account and place a $5 bet on The Open to win $150 in bonuses instantly. This will provide players with six $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5 to Win $150 in Bonuses







Activate this FanDuel promo by clicking here . It won’t take long for new users to sign up and place a $5 bet on The Open or any other available market. Start with this initial wager and get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus on The Open Championship







Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for one of two offers. Set up a new user profile and start with a $5 bet. This will unlock a $150 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game. On the other hand, players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Secure $150 Promo or $1,500 First Bet







Register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 by clicking here . New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus. Anyone in a different state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Click here , choose the state you are located in and input promo code WTOPDYW. From there, start with a $1 bet on The Open or any other market. This will trigger a payout of 10 100% profit boosts. Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers.

Activate 1 of 4 Offers With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo







There are four different offers available on Fanatics Sportsbook. Click here to sign up for any offer. Take a look at each state-specific promo:

DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY: Claim 10 $100 in No-Sweat Bets

Claim 10 $100 in No-Sweat Bets MI, NJ and PA: Turn a $30 Bet Into a $300 Bonus

Turn a $30 Bet Into a $300 Bonus AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV: Use a $50 Bet to Win a $250 Bonus

Use a $50 Bet to Win a $250 Bonus NY: 10 100% Profit Boosts (Double Your Winnings)

