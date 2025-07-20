MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore +110 at CLEVELAND -142 Athletics +120 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Athletics
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Houston
|+112
|Detroit
|-200
|at TEXAS
|+168
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-120
|at WASHINGTON
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-158
|Cincinnati
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-124
|N.Y Yankees
|+106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-168
|LA Angels
|+142
|at PITTSBURGH
|-144
|Chicago White Sox
|+122
|Kansas City
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|Boston
|-136
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+116
|Minnesota
|-250
|at COLORADO
|+205
