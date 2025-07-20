MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore +110 at CLEVELAND -142 Athletics +120 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore +110 at CLEVELAND -142 Athletics +120 at SEATTLE -132 Houston +112 Detroit -200 at TEXAS +168

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at N.Y METS -158 Cincinnati +134 at LA DODGERS -124 Milwaukee +106 at ARIZONA -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco OFF at TORONTO OFF at ATLANTA -124 N.Y Yankees +106 at PHILADELPHIA -168 LA Angels +142 at PITTSBURGH -144 Chicago White Sox +122 Kansas City -132 at MIAMI +112 Boston -136 at CHICAGO CUBS +116 Minnesota -250 at COLORADO +205

