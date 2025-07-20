Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 20, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore +110
at CLEVELAND -142 Athletics +120
at SEATTLE -132 Houston +112
Detroit -200 at TEXAS +168

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -120 at WASHINGTON +102
at N.Y METS -158 Cincinnati +134
at LA DODGERS -124 Milwaukee +106
at ARIZONA -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco OFF at TORONTO OFF
at ATLANTA -124 N.Y Yankees +106
at PHILADELPHIA -168 LA Angels +142
at PITTSBURGH -144 Chicago White Sox +122
Kansas City -132 at MIAMI +112
Boston -136 at CHICAGO CUBS +116
Minnesota -250 at COLORADO +205

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up