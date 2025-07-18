Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 18, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114
Baltimore -124 at TAMPA BAY +106
Detroit -120 at TEXAS +102
at SEATTLE -126 Houston +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at N.Y METS -162 Cincinnati +136
at ARIZONA -126 St. Louis +108
at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -130 Boston +110
at PITTSBURGH -164 Chicago White Sox +138
at PHILADELPHIA -205 LA Angels +172
at TORONTO -136 San Francisco +116
Kansas City -120 at MIAMI +102
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Minnesota -164 at COLORADO +138

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

