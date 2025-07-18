MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114 Baltimore -124 at TAMPA BAY +106 Detroit…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114 Baltimore -124 at TAMPA BAY +106 Detroit -120 at TEXAS +102 at SEATTLE -126 Houston +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at N.Y METS -162 Cincinnati +136 at ARIZONA -126 St. Louis +108 at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -130 Boston +110 at PITTSBURGH -164 Chicago White Sox +138 at PHILADELPHIA -205 LA Angels +172 at TORONTO -136 San Francisco +116 Kansas City -120 at MIAMI +102 at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF Minnesota -164 at COLORADO +138

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.