MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Athletics
|+114
|Baltimore
|-124
|at TAMPA BAY
|+106
|Detroit
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-126
|Houston
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|at N.Y METS
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|at ARIZONA
|-126
|St. Louis
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|Chicago White Sox
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|LA Angels
|+172
|at TORONTO
|-136
|San Francisco
|+116
|Kansas City
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
