Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match for MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get bonus cash for daily fantasy with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to claim a deposit match and start making picks on MLB stats. We explain the welcome offer and other in-app promos, like picks on sale and multiplier boosts.









Register with the Sleeper promo code to activate a 100% deposit match. New customers can score up to $100 in bonus cash for MLB entries.

Find markets for all MLB games on Thursday. Browse through options for the Mets vs. Orioles, Cubs vs. Twins, Marlins vs. Reds, Mariners vs. Yankees, Rays vs. Red Sox, Guardians vs. White Sox, Nationals vs. Cardinals, Braves vs. Athletics, Rangers vs. Angels and Diamondbacks vs. Padres.

Click here to register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Gain up to $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.

MLB Totals for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can create a max entry for the chance at the largest payout. The other option is to flex an entry and still receive some winnings of only one leg doesn’t hit. Your potential payout will be determined by the number of legs in your contest. These are just some of the popular markets for Thursday:

Cody Bellinger (NYY): 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Michael Soroka (WSH): 4.5 strikeouts

Seiya Suzuki (CHC): 1.5 hits

Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS): 5.5 fantasy points

Elly De La Cruz (CIN): 0.5 stolen bases

Aaron Judge (NYY): 0.5 home runs

Corey Seager (TEX): 1.5 total bases

Spencer Strider (ATL): 7.5 strikeouts

There is a pick on sale for Manny Machado. His total for fantasy points has been dropped to 4.5. Customers can also find a 50% profit boost for MLB and a 35% re-use profit boost. Keep using this boost until you get a winner.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Grab $100 Fantasy Bonus

Sleeper allows customers to create chat groups, research MLB stats and follow along with live game casts. Get started by taking these steps to secure a bonus.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method.

Your deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. Be sure to use all the bonus over the weekend before it expires. You can easily track your completed and active entries on the “My Picks” tab.

Free Pick for Clark, MMA Protected Pick

Your first entry can include a free pick for Caitlyn Clark. Her total on Friday has been reduced to 0.5 points, making this an easy option for your opening contest.

And be sure to use a $5 protected pick that can be used for an entry on UFC. We have a full card on Saturday, featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and collect up to $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.