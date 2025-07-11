FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, WNBA, Serrano-Taylor Fight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer. Start betting on MLB, WNBA or any other sport and market to win bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create a new account and place a $5 bet on MLB, WNBA, Wimbledon or any other sport and market. Players who pick a winner on that initial bet will receive $150 in total bonuses.

Additionally, FanDuel Sportsbook has profit boosts and other unique offers available in the app. Take advantage of this sign-up bonus and get a head start on the weekend.

Set up a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 winning bet to claim $150 in bonuses. With all 30 MLB teams, multiple WNBA games, and Wimbledon action going on, there is something for all sports fans today and heading into the weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign Up & Earn $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% Profit Boost on Any Sport, WNBA Profit Boost, 30% Tennis Profit Boost, 30% Profit Boost on Taylor vs. Serrano Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook:

Start signing up by clicking the links on this page. No need to manually enter a promo code.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Start with a $5 bet on MLB, WNBA or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

Risk $5 to Win $150 Bonus With FanDuel Promo Code

This is the perfect opportunity for new users to get in on the action. Head to FanDuel Sportbook, create a new account and place a $5 bet on the MLB, or any game. From there, all it takes is a winning bet to receive the $150 bonus.

This FanDuel new user sign-up offer applies to a wide range of sports, not just MLB. There are options for players in Wimbledon, golf, WNBA, soccer and more. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel In-App Promos

Along with the generous sign-up offer, FanDuel is the standard for in-app promotions and bonuses for users to dive into. These promos apply to a wide range of sports, and has almost everything you can look for covered.

For today specifically, FanDuel has a Summer Fridays 30% Profit Boost that can be used on any sport and any bet type. Tennis fans enjoying the conclusion of Wimbledon can receive a 30% tennis profit boost.

One marquee event this weekend is the fight between Taylor and Serrano, and FanDuel is offering users a 30% profit boost on any wager for this match.